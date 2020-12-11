PlayStation 4 exclusive title The Last of Us Part II won big at the Game Awards 2020, with the post-apocalyptic drama taking home a leading seven awards.

The Last Us Part II won Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance for actress Laura Bailey who portrays Abby, Innovation in Accessibility and Best Action/Adventure on Thursday.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and Doom Eternal were also nominated for Game of the Year. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan presented the award.

"More than anything and I know that I speak for the whole team when I say this, we'd like to thank our friends and family that stood by us and supported us throughout us making this game. You inspire us to not only make better, more meaningful games but to improve how we make games," Neil Druckmann of The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog said while accepting Game of the Year virtually.

Hades, a dungeon crawler available on the Nintendo Switch and PC, won Best Indie and Best Action.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, a new take on a classic that is available on PlayStation 4, won Best Role Playing and Best Score and Music.

Among Us, a murder-mystery title played with friends that is available on mobile and PC, won Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons won Best Family, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate won Best Fighting, No Man's Sky won Best Ongoing, Ghost of Tsushima won Best Art Direction, Microsoft Flight Simulator won Best Sim/Strategy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 won Best Sports/Racing, Valkyrae won Content Creator of the Year and Heo 'Showmaker' Su won Best Esports Athlete.

A full list of winners can be found on the official Game Awards website.

The annual event also included new announcements such as a reboot of classic first-person shooter series Perfect Dark that is coming to Xbox platforms, Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth coming to Nintendo's crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a new entry in sci-fi role-playing series Mass Effect from developer Bioware.