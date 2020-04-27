The Last of Us Part II is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on June 19, Sony announced on Monday.

The highly-anticipated sequel from developer Naughty Dog, was previously delayed indefinitely in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony also announced that samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima, from developer Sucker Punch, will be released for the PlayStation 4 on July 17. The title was originally going to be released on June 26.

Hermen Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the new release dates come as the company has seen an ease in the global distribution environment.

"I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it's not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances," Hulst said on the PlayStation Blog.

"Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can't wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months," he continued.

HBO announced in March that a Last of Us television series is in development. The adaptation is being written and executive produced by the writer and creative director of the game Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.