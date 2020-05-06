Ellie is on a warpath in the latest cinematic trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title, The Last of Part II.

Ellie, following a traumatic event, is out for revenge against those responsible in the clip released on Wednesday.

Joel, Ellie's partner from the first game, tries to console her to no avail. Ellie goes on a violent rampage through the game's post-apocalyptic world, taking out everyone that she crosses.

The constant fighting and killing appears to affect Ellie, however, she still continues on with her mission.

"I know you wish things were different. I wish things were different. But they ain't," Joel says.

The Last of Us Part II is set to be released on June 19.

HBO announced in March that a Last of Us television series is in development. The adaptation is being written and executive produced by the writer and creative director of the game Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.