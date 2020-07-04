"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," series creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement Thursday. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."
It is unclear when production on Season 3 will begin or how many episodes it will include.
Most TV and film productions remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.