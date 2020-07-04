Netflix has renewed its comedy, The Kominsky Method, for a third and final season.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," series creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement Thursday. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

It is unclear when production on Season 3 will begin or how many episodes it will include.

Most TV and film productions remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.