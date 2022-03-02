The Kissing Booth star Joey King is engaged to be married.
The 22-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Steven Piet, on Tuesday.
King shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from Piet's outdoor proposal, which took place Feb. 2.
"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned the post. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."
"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she said. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."
