Joey King must choose between Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi in the new trailer for Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

King's Elle is spending her final summer before college at her family's beach house alongside her best friend Lee (Courtney) and boyfriend Noah (Elordi).

Elle can't decide between going to UC Berkeley with Lee to fulfill a lifelong promise or to move across the country with Noah to attend Harvard.

Elle also encounters an old flame and struggles to balance her time between Lee and Noah.

"Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?" reads the synopsis.

The Kissing Booth 3, based on the Beth Reekles book series of the same name, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 11.

Vince Marcello servied as director and penned the script with Jay Arnold. King also served as an executive producer.

Co-stars include Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald.