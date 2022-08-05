The Killers are back with new music.

The rock band released the song "Boy" on Friday.

The Killers first debuted "Boy" at Mad Cool music festival in Madrid, Spain, in June.

In a statement, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said "Boy" was written before the band's 2021 album, Pressure Machine.

"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding the Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up," Flowers said. "I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn't stop returning to."

"I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With 'Boy,' I want to reach out and tell myself -- and my sons -- to not overthink it," he added. "And to look for the 'white arrows' in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage."

The Killers released Imploding the Mirage in August 2020 and Pressure Machine in August 2021.

The group is in the midst of its 2022 world tour and will next perform Aug. 19 in Vancouver, Canada.