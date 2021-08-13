The Killers are back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock band released its seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, and a music video for the song "Quiet Town" on Friday.

The "Quiet Town" video is an animated video that takes place in Nephi, Utah, the small Southwestern town where The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers lived from ages 10 to 16.

Pressure Machine features 10 other songs, including "Runaway Horses" featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

Flowers previously said Pressure Machine emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic after "everything came to this grinding halt."

"And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence that record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records," Flowers said.

Pressure Machine was inspired by Nephi.

"We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere," drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., said. "And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were in the middle of nowhere."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with," Flowers added. "Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

The Killers will promote Pressure Machine with a new North American tour that begins Aug. 19 in Vancouver, B.C.