The Killers released on Friday a deluxe edition of their latest album, Imploding the Mirage.

The deluxe edition includes live, stripped down versions of album tracks "Blowback" and "Caution" along with a new song titled "C'est La Vie."

"There's dignity in calloused hands/ The tools you have are not for sale/ Well, sometimes you're the hammer/ And sometimes, you're the nail/ It's not about how you get lost/ It's what you do to find the trail/ Well, sometimes you're Ahab/ And sometimes, you're the whale," frontman Brandon Flowers sings on "C'est La Vie."

"C'est La Vie" is also available to stream on YouTube.

Imploding the Mirage was released in August and included the singles "Caution," "Fire in Bone," "My Own Soul's Warning" and "Dying Breed." The band released two music videos for "My Soul's Own Warning."

Imploding the Mirage was The Killers' first album since 2017's Wonderful Wonderful and was their first album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas. The band collaborated with Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and Lucius on the project.