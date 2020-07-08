The 2021 Mad Cool Festival will feature headlining performances from The Killers and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Organizers announced a lineup for the 2021 festival Wednesday on Instagram.

The 2021 festival will take place July 7-10 in Madrid, Spain. Tickets are available now.

Twenty One Pilots and Placebo will headline the July 7 shows, with Carly Rae Jepsen, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Angel Olsen, Yungblud and other acts to also perform.

On July 8, The Killers and Deftones will perform, along with Foals, Puscifer, Sigrid The Comet is Coming, Pale Waves and other artists.

Mumford & Sons and Faith No More will take the stage July 9, with Alt-J, London Grammar, Jamie Cullum, Parcels and other acts to also perform.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies and Royal Blood will headline the July 10 concerts. Major Lazer, The Rapture, Tom Misch, The Struts and other artists will also perform.

The 2020 festival was to begin Wednesday in Madrid. This year's event was canceled in May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"During all these weeks, and considering the course of events, we have been working on different scenarios. The most real and practical one is to move the festival to 2021," organizers said.

"It has not been an easy decision to make, but we believe is the best one considering the present circumstances," organizers added. "Your health and safety are our priorities."

Other international music festivals have also been postponed to 2021 due to the health crisis. The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator will headline Primavera Sound Barcelona in July 2021.