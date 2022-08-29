Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Kardashians Season 2.

The preview teases "insanity" for the Kardashians in the new season, including Khloe's news that she is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

"It's going to be really exciting, and I am ready," Khloe says.

In addition, Kim deals with backlash to her March interview with Variety where her advice to women in business was to "Get your [expletive] up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

"I'm mortified," Kim says in the trailer. "I do understand why people were upset."

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. The first season was released in April following the end of the family's reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2021.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians had a 20-season run on E! from 2007 to 2021.