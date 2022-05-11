Scott, who currently appears on Hulu's The Kardashians, was spotted leaving a Miami hotspot called Papi Steak at 2AM on Sunday morning with an unidentified sexy woman with long, blonde hair in photos published by Hollywood Life that were subsequently shared on Reddit.
It turns out that mystery woman was Corinne, who was portrayed as a villain on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017.
Scott, 38, was photographed wearing a brown backward baseball cap with a black hoodie and khaki pants when he left the restaurant while Corinne, 30, showed off her stomach in a crop top, black leather jacket, and multi-colored miniskirt.
A picture was also snapped of Corinne sitting in the backseat of Scott's car while he sat in the front seat.
Many fans have been shipping a Scott and Corinne romance or some type of Bachelor and Kardashian project, however, other people -- especially fans of Scott's former longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian -- have expressed disappointment in the potential hookup.
"If this is Corinne's foray into being on The Kardashians, I'm INTO IT," one person wrote on Reddit.
But Scott admitted to Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian on a recent episode of The Kardashians it would be a "big step" for him to date someone "age-appropriate," according toIn Touch Weekly.
Given Corinne is eight years younger than Scott, she would appear to fall into that category.
The Flip It Like Disick star was previously rumored to be in a relationship with model, Rebecca Donaldson, 27. The pair had been linked only days before Scott's night with Corinne.