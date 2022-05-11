The Kardashians star Scott Disick has sparked hookup rumors with The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios.

ADVERTISEMENT
Scott, who currently appears on Hulu's The Kardashians, was spotted leaving a Miami hotspot called Papi Steak at 2AM on Sunday morning with an unidentified sexy woman with long, blonde hair in photos published by Hollywood Life that were subsequently shared on Reddit.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

It turns out that mystery woman was Corinne, who was portrayed as a villain on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017.

Scott, 38, was photographed wearing a brown backward baseball cap with a black hoodie and khaki pants when he left the restaurant while Corinne, 30, showed off her stomach in a crop top, black leather jacket, and multi-colored miniskirt.

A picture was also snapped of Corinne sitting in the backseat of Scott's car while he sat in the front seat.

Many fans have been shipping a Scott and Corinne romance or some type of Bachelor and Kardashian project, however, other people -- especially fans of Scott's former longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian -- have expressed disappointment in the potential hookup.

"If this is Corinne's foray into being on The Kardashians, I'm INTO IT," one person wrote on Reddit.

But Scott admitted to Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian on a recent episode of The Kardashians it would be a "big step" for him to date someone "age-appropriate," according to In Touch Weekly.

Given Corinne is eight years younger than Scott, she would appear to fall into that category.

The Flip It Like Disick star was previously rumored to be in a relationship with model, Rebecca Donaldson, 27. The pair had been linked only days before Scott's night with Corinne.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Scott has yet to confirm any type of serious romance with Rebecca, but the duo made their red carpet debut last month for the premiere of The Kardashians, which is currently streaming on Hulu.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rumors have also recently swirled about Scott and Kim Kardashian's former best friend, Larsa Pippen, once they were spotted together last week at a hotel in Miami Beach.

However, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, insisted to The New York Post's Page Six that they are just "really good friends," according to In Touch.

"Whenever he's here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch," Larsa said earlier this month. "We've been friends for a long time."

Scott and Kourtney welcomed three children together -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- but Kourney is now engaged to Blink182 drummer Travis Barker.

On Nick's season of The Bachelor in 2017, Corinne was viewed as a controversial character.

Corinne, who was unapologetically herself and arguably overconfident during the season, became known for boasting about her sexual prowess as well as her witty one-liners.

Once Corinne was eliminated from The Bachelor's 21st season, she began making T-shirts with her quotes on them.

Corinne then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, and her brief appearance sparked allegations of sexual misconduct regarding her relationship with co-star DeMario Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT
However, there was no evidence of wrongdoing on DeMario's part after a thorough investigation was conducted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 21
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 21 NEWS