Kourtney publicly announced she's expecting her first child with Travis at his Blink-182 concert on Friday night by holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign in the audience, which was a nod to a scene in the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."
On Father's Day, Kourtney took to Instagram with a slideshow of photos that showed off her baby bump.
"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the post on Sunday, June 18.
The photos showed Travis tapping on his wife's pregnant belly with drumsticks as well as the Blink-182 drummer cradling Kourtney's pregnant body in his hands.
Kourtney was wearing a black mesh bodysuit, which clearly showed off her bump.
Travis commented on the post, "God is great."
That same day, Kourtney posted a picture of herself posing with Travis and his kids from a previous relationship.
"Happy Father's Day @Travisbarker ! Thank you for taking such good care of us," Kourtney wrote.
Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Travis, meanwhile, welcomed son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a 24-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana.
A source told People that Kourtney is "just beyond excited" about her pregnancy news, adding, "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."
"Everyone is so happy for her," the source said. "Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."
The source noted how Kourtney had "been praying" to have a child with Travis, adding, "She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It's been grueling."
Kourtney had been undergoing IVF, but she announced that she and Travis were "officially done with IVF" during a May episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.
"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen," Kourtney told the cameras.
Travis and the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.
The pair had a low-key "practice" wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas in April following the 2022 Grammy Awards.
