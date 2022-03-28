Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker and relationship drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is explored in the new teaser trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner discusses how Kourtney Kardashian is about to be surprised with a proposal by Barker in the clip, which was released on Sunday during the Academy Awards.

"One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen and Kourtney has no idea," Kris Jenner says as footage of Barker getting down on one knee in a field of roses on the beach is shown.

Kylie Jenner also discusses her pregnancy with her second child, while Kim Kardashian talks about hard times with her ex-husband Kanye West. Khloe Kardashian also appears in the clip and talks to Tristan Thompson about trust.

The teaser ends with Kris Jenner stating that two of her daughters are being considered for the cover of Vogue.

The Kardashians is coming to Hulu on April 14. The show marks the Kardashian-Jenner family's return to television following the end of their long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian recently stated that she will give details about her romance with Pete Davidson on The Kardashians.