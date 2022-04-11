The Judds reunited and performed on a nationally televised awards show for the first time in more than two decades Monday night at the 56th annual CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother-daughter duo of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd performed their hit single, "Love Can Build a Bridge," with the Country Music Hall of Fame serving as the backdrop.

Wynonna Judd's powerful voice rang throughout the city as she looked into her mother's eyes during their duet. While the duo sang together, a full gospel choir surrounded them and joined in.

Kacey Musgraves, who was nominated for Female Video of the Year on Monday, introduced The Judds, who will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May. She called them "undeniably iconic" and highlighted some of the top moments from their historic careers.

The Judds earned 14 No. 1 songs and five platinum albums together in their careers. The two ceased performing in 1991, though they have occasionally reunited for special tours -- most recently in 2017.

The duo revealed their final tour Monday. The 10-show run begins Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and concludes Oct. 28 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

They'll be joined by special guest Martina McBride for most of the tour dates, including Nashville.