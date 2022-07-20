Jennifer Hudson is giving a glimpse of her new series The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The 40-year-old singer and actress shared a teaser for the daytime talk show Wednesday.

In the preview, Hudson promises to shine a light on everyday stories in the new series.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show aspires to bring people together and shine a light on everyday stories during the new daytime talk show," an official description reads.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is a one-hour nationally syndicated talk show that will feature celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, community heroes and viral sensations.

"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other," Hudson said in a press release.

With her talk show, Hudson hopes to bring fun, uplifting and empowering conversations to the forefront and create a destination for viewers to laugh, learn and feel inspired.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. Hudson executive produces the show with Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

The series will premiere Sept. 12, nearly four months after the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hudson came to fame in American Idol Season 3 and has since starred in the films Dreamgirls and Respect. She also appeared in a Broadway production of The Color Purple.