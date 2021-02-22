Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series The Irregulars.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the forthcoming crime drama Monday.

The Irregulars takes place in the world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels. The series centers on the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of street kids working to solve supernatural cases for Holmes and Dr. Watson.

In the preview, an unseen narrator teases a "darkness" in London that only the Irregulars can take on.

"A darkness has come to London. Something moves through the streets, like the shadow of a nightmare. It eviscerates all who stand against it," the person says.

"Now, all hope rests with these unlikely few. If they fail, there will be more terror. There will be more death," the person adds. "You think you've seen horror? You know nothing of what it is to be afraid."

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Royce Pierreson star as Holmes and Watson, respectively. The series co-stars Clarke Peters, Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David and Harrison Osterfield.

The Irregulars is created by Tom Bidwell, who discussed the show in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"The supernatural element brings a kind of Victorian horror to the show that's very different to what you'd expect in the Sherlock Holmes novels," he said.

The Irregulars premieres March 26 on Netflix.