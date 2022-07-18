HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Idol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser trailer for the series Sunday featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

The Idol hails from "the sick & twisted minds" of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, according to the teaser. It is also co-created by Reza Fahim.

The series centers on the music industry in Los Angeles, with The Weeknd to play a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).

The trailer teases "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for The Idol.

The Weeknd is a singer and actor who previously appeared in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Depp, a model and actress who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis, has appeared in the films Wolf, Silent Night and The King.