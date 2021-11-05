The Hills star Whitney Port is pregnant.

The 36-year-old television personality announced in a new episode of her "Reacting to The Hills' web series that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

Port confirmed her pregnancy but said she fears it will be another "unhealthy" one after experiencing two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up to until yesterday," Port said while holding back tears. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages ... And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Port said she learned at her routine ultrasound that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at." She said her doctor was "an amazing, sensitive, sweet guy" but was "pessimistic about this pregnancy."

Port said she is awaiting the results of her bloodwork but is worried "this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

"It's such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do," she said. "And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there's likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this."

Port thanked fans for their support in a post on Instagram.

"It felt weird to talk about my pregnancy so early, but it didn't feel right to hold it in. Now we can REALLY go through this process together with no secrets, no hiding, just truths," the star wrote.

"No matter what happens with any of us, we are WHOLE human beings who deserve a lot of love and nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

Port and Rosenman married in November 2015 and have a 4-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.

Port came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills and returned for the revival and reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.