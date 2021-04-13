MTV announced Tuesday that The Hills: New Beginnings will return May 12 at 9 p.m. EDT. The cable network released a new trailer showing drama in the new season.

The Hills: New Beginnings last aired July 25, 2019. MTV reunited most of the cast of the 2006-10 reality series.

Audrina Patridge, Ashley Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Kaitlynn Carter, Spencer Pratt and Whitney Port return for the new season. The Pratts met on the original series.

Caroline D'Amore joins them as a new cast member, and original Hills cast member Kristin Cavallari will appear, having been absent from New Beginnings Season 1.

The new season of The Hills: New Beginnings finds the cast reuniting after a year of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast members deal with sobriety, plans to start families and financial burdens caused by the pandemic.

An MTV news release also promises that former flames would rekindle their passion, thus causing new drama within the group.

Original Hills cast member Lauren Conrad is not involved.