Linda later uploaded a picture with Caitlyn -- who went by Bruce Jenner before her transgender transition -- from the baby shower.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"When your ex husband's tiara is bigger than yours. Open heart, open home @caitlynjenner," Linda wrote.
Linda also congratulated Brody and Tia on social media, writing, "The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day! Congratulations... I love you both so very much!"
Brody's brother Brandon added, "You both scored so hard. 10s across the board. Congrats you two."
Brody's former The Hills co-stars also sent their love, including Heidi Montag Pratt, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!!"
Brody got down on one knee and popped the question five months after he and Tia confirmed in January they're expecting a baby together.
The couple announced their pregnancy in a joint January 2 post, which featured footage from one of Tia's doctor appointments. At the time, the couple was able to show off sonogram images and listen to their baby's heartbeat.
"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," the pair captioned a clip.
"We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year... Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Tia and Brody -- who is Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's brother -- sparked romance rumors in April 2022 when they both posted photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media.
One month later, the former reality TV star and the athlete were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California, according to People.
Tia and Brody went Instagram official around this same time last year.
In June 2022, Brody posted a photo with Tia via Instagram Stories as well as a video of the pair riding bikes together. He set the video to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.
The Hills aired for six seasons from 2006 to 2010 on MTV. The show had multiple spinoffs, including The City in 2008 and The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019.