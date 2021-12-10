The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is a mom of two.

The 39-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Tim Loden.

Strahovski shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy.

"An angel joined our world this past week," she captioned the post. "Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much #mamaoftwo."

Actresses Aimee Garcia, Amanda Brugel and Odette Annable were among those to congratulate Strahovski in the caption.

"Aww congrats!!!!" Garcia wrote.

"So very happy for you and your beautiful family," Brugel added.

"Ahhhh so beautiful! Congrats sweetness!!!" Annable said.

Strahovski and Loden married in 2017 and welcomed their first son the next year. Strahovski announced in June that she was expecting her second child, a baby boy.

Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford on The Handmaid's Tale, which completed a fourth season on Hulu in June. She also starred in the film The Tomorrow War, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in July.