The cast of beloved 1980s film The Goonies will reunite during a virtual special Monday.

Frozen and Beauty and the Beast voice actor Josh Gad will host the special as part of his Reunited Apart with Josh Gad series.

The special airs at 12 p.m. ET on Gad's YouTube channel and will feature The Goonies stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, Jeff Cohen and Corey Feldman.

The episode will raise funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthrophy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gad promoted the reunion in an Instagram post Monday.

"In one hour... join us for the adventure of a lifetime. #ReunitedApart #GooniesReunion #gooniesneversaydie," he wrote.

Gad shared a preview Sunday featuring Astin, who recited the "Troys Bucket" monologue from The Goonies.

"There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me," Gad said in the caption.

The Goonies is based on a story by Steven Spielberg , who executive produced the film. The movie follows a group of children who embark on an adventure after discovering an old treasure map.

The Goonies is directed by Richard Donner and opened in theaters in 1985. Astin starred as Mikey, with Brolin as Brand, Cohen as Chunk, Feldman as Mouth, Quen as Data, Green as Andy and Plimpton as Stef.

Fox ordered a pilot in February for an untitled drama about a group of students creating a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies. The series is created by Sarah Watson, with Donner and Spielberg's Entertainment also involved.