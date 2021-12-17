The Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace is coming to Hulu on Jan. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Palace took place after the ending of The Golden Girls with Rose (White), Blanche ( Rue McClanahan ) and Sophia ( Estelle Getty ) opening up an art deco hotel in Miami following the departure of Dorothy ( Bea Arthur ).

Don Cheadle and Cheech Marin also starred in the spinoff series, which ran for one reason on CBS from 1992 to 1993.

The Golden Palace is coming to Hulu right before White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The series was created by Golden Girls creator Susan Harris. The Golden Girls is also available to stream on Hulu.