The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has welcomed not one, but two new grandchildren! Joan, who found fame when she competed on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, got to meet two new grandkids within three days of each other. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Joan, whom her grandkids affectionately call "Jojo," posted two photos on social media of herself holding her two new granddaughters. "My heart grew twice this weekend," Joan gushed in the caption. Joan went on to share, "On Friday, Erica and Brent welcomed sweet baby Parker, making Hartley a very proud big sister and officially turning them into second-time girl parents." "Then on Sunday," Joan continued, "Brooke and Nick celebrated their very first Father's Day with the early arrival of beautiful Charlotte. What a perfect gift for a brand-new dad." Joan gushed about "two baby girls" and being a part of "two growing families." "[It's] more love than I can put into words. Welcome to the world, Parker and Charlotte. Your Jojo already loves you beyond measure," Joan concluded. Joan Vassos appears to still be happily engaged to her The Golden Bachelorette winner, Chock Chapple, who proposed marriage during the finale that aired in November 2024 on ABC. In February, the couple gushed about how their relationship was still going strong, despite the distance between them, and how they still planned on getting married. "So you might look for something in 2027," Chock revealed of his future wedding with Joan. "Yeah, 2027," Joan echoed, before adding, "We'll get married some time when our kids aren't getting married." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) When asked if they had plans to live in the same city, Chock replied, "At some point we do, yeah." Joan admitted, however, that she and Chock hadn't made any decisions about that yet. "We're so busy. I've got a business and Joan does her thing, but then we're traveling all the time," Chock explained. "So it's going to come!" Joan predicted that they'll end up in her native Maryland or Kansas, where Chock currently leads staff in selling business insurance. "I think we will probably keep our houses," Joan said. "And have a love shack," Chock interjected with a big smile. But Chock predicted that Joan is going to want to live in Florida, eventually. "And you're extra motivated when you're living in freezing cold Maryland -- in four feet of snow," Joan acknowledged. Joan -- who shared how her kids get along very well with Chock's children -- went on to explain how long distance doesn't negatively impact her romance with Chock. "We love each other and we talk every day," Chock said. "Multiple times a day," Joan added. "And then also, we get to see each other a lot. It's every other week, and I think two times, we went three weeks [apart]," Chock elaborated. Joan said her relationship with Chock is also "really fun" because instead of visiting each other's homes constantly, they travel to new places such as Punta Cana. Prior to falling in love on The Golden Bachelorette in 2024, Joan had competed for Gerry's heart on The Golden Bachelor's first season. Joan chose to quit Gerry's season after a great one-on-one date to be there for her postpartum daughter back home. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!