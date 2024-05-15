Joan revealed she is ready to find love during a recent appearance on "The Golden Hour" podcast, and she'll have a chance to do just that when she stars on the very first season of The Golden Bachelorette, which will air on Wednesday nights this fall on ABC.
"I really want love. I want to have somebody in my life. I feel like life is better when you share it with somebody. I truly believe all that," Joan told the podcast's co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
"As far as my heart being completely open, I think it's nine-tenths of the way there. So I think I just need to spend a little more time in... The Bachelor environment. I really want to find love, I just don't want to do the work of going on a dating website."
When asked what she's attracted to in men, Joan revealed she likes nice teeth and actually thinks a bald head is "sexy."
Joan continued, "I want somebody who's fit. I want somebody who takes care of themselves. I want somebody who is active, and who wants to have fun!"
In terms of potential dealbreakers, Joan quipped, "No 'I used to' guys," meaning she doesn't want to hear a man talking about how he used to play sports or have hobbies.
Joan also hopes to find a partner with whom she can go to the beach and spend quality time with her family.
The 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, MD, proceeded to give seniors her age dating advice, including not to dwell on the small things.
"I feel like my life would be better if I had a partner, and you only get one life to live. It's your responsibility to make the best of it; Nobody else is going to do that for you. You need to take action... I think hope and action need to go together, and confidence," Joan shared.
Joan acknowledged how she personally feels more confident than ever before.
"I like going out meeting people; I'm not super shy when it comes to that. But I feel like now, [more than ever], I deserve it. I deserve having love in my life. I feel confident to go out and seek it out. I want it!" Joan concluded.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Golden Bachelorette will air 90-minute episodes on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall on ABC. An exact premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.
"[Joan] will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love," ABC said in a statement.
"She is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor."
Joan quit The Golden Bachelor during its October 12 episode because she had a serious family matter to attend to at home.
Joan revealed during that episode that her daughter had recently given birth via c-section and it wasn't "a normal everyday delivery at all."
Joan therefore decided she must put family first and leave The Golden Bachelor, and her exit resulted in Gerry crying and feeling deflated after he felt sparks on their one-on-one date just hours before.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Despite that and other challenges she's faced along the way -- including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage -- [Joan] remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of two, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking," ABC shared of its new Bachelorette.
More than 43 million viewers tuned in to the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, and many fans quickly fell in love with Joan, a blonde beauty, in the first several episodes.
On The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All, Joan got emotional when watching her journey back on the show, and she told host Jesse Palmer how she felt really bad about disappointing and hurting Gerry.
When Jesse asked Joan how her daughter and baby granddaughter were doing, Joan said everything was great at home.
"My daughter had a really serious case of postpartum depression, and she needed me. She needed her mom, and I didn't think twice. I knew I had to be there. I heard it in her voice and I could not get on that plane fast enough," Joan explained.
But Joan confessed that her goodbye conversation with Gerry was heartbreaking because he had met her dating expectations and really impressed her. Joan also said that Gerry's understanding and empathetic personality made quitting The Golden Bachelor "even worse."
Joan told Jesse that she could tell Gerry is a wonderful father and that they might've had a bright future together.
"If circumstances had been different and you stayed, you think it might've worked out with Gerry?" Jesse asked the bachelorette.
"I think we had a good chance," Joan replied.
"Gerry helped make me feel visible. He looked at me and he cared about what I was saying and he wanted to get to know me. Society makes us feel like we've had out chance, we've had our children, and now it's time to support the next generation and kind of take a backseat. And Gerry opened my heart."