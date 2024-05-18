'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos reveals if she'd move for her winner
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/18/2024
The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has revealed if she'd move away from her family and relocate for a man if she ended up finding love on the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the heels of The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa's Nist divorce, which seemed to occur because neither person had been willing to move away from home, Joan was asked if she'd be willing to make that sacrifice for her partner during a recent episode of "The Golden Hour" podcast.
Joan explained that on The Golden Bachelor last year, moving was a serious discussion between Gerry and his cast of senior ladies because everyone, at their age, had established families and homes.
"How you end up being with [your partner] was a subject, certainly [on the show]. In fact, it was the first thing that Gerry asked me, like, 'If I live in Indiana and you live in Maryland, how in the world would we make that work? How would you see that working?'" Joan recalled.
The 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, MD, continued, "And my reply was -- and I still believe this -- is that you have to have more than one home, because I'm not willing to leave my kids and my family, and, really, my friends."
Joan explained how she's also looking after her mother who is 92-years-old in Maryland.
"So I have to be here. She relies on me! And so does my mother-in-law," Joan noted.
"So I would not leave here. I couldn't leave here, honestly. I would be deserting people who need me."
Joan went on to clarify, "And that being said, I wouldn't want a guy to leave his family for me, because that tells me something about him!"
"If he would leave his family for me," the blonde beauty explained, "then he does not have the same kind of relationship with his family that I have with mine, and we're not going to be compatible. That's just not going to work."
So Joan reiterated how she envisions having two homes with her future boyfriend, fiance or spouse.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"[We'll] go back and forth, and then maybe have one more home," Joan said.
Susan joked about how she liked the idea of that, and Kathy agreed.
"How about one at the beach and one in the mountains?!" Susan quipped.
"Yeah! [I'd like] a vacation home where everyone meets -- his kids, my kids, and grandchildren -- where everybody would enjoy being [together] and we could be a big, happy family," Joan gushed.
Kathy and Susan admitted they had brought up that topic with Joan because of the fact Gerry and Theresa's long-distance marriage failed after only three months.
Gerry and Theresa, who got engaged on The Golden Bachelor last year, got married in a live, televised special on January 4 on ABC. Their wedding took place in California less than two months after their engagement aired on the show's finale.
During a joint interview on ABC Nightline, Gerry and Theresa revealed they're divorcing because neither one of them was willing to relocate and move away from their adult children and families.
Gerry is still living at his lake house in Indiana, which is about 45 minutes away from his ageing father, Everett Turner.
Theresa, meanwhile, currently resides in her native New Jersey, where she works full-time in financial services and has a home of her own near several of her grandsons.
"The thing that strikes me the most, and in our conversations, is how dedicated both of us our to our families," Gerry said as Theresa nodded in agreement.
"So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."
But ABC News correspondent Juju Chang was openly skeptical of the pair's explanation since they appeared to be so in love.
"I hear what you're saying... and yet throughout the process you said you were 100% committed to making it work," Juju stated. "In November you told me you were thinking of moving to South Carolina to be together. How did it all fall apart?"
"Yeah, so that was the plan," Theresa replied.
"We looked at homes in South Carolina. We [also] considered New Jersey. We just looked at home after home but we never got to the point where we made that decision."