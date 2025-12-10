The Golden Bachelorette alum Joan Vassos has addressed rumors she and Chock Chapple have broken up.

Joan shared the current status of her relationship with Chock, her The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 winner, during a Tuesday, December 9 appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" hosted by Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins.

"I've gotten so much crap on social media because I talked about Thanksgiving and I was like, 'I'm thankful for my family and my friends,' and whatever, and I... didn't say 'Chock' individually because he's my family," Joan explained.

"And I got so much crap. Everybody was like, 'They broke up. They broke up.' I didn't mention his name. I'm sorry! I didn't think I had to."

Joan said she "just assumed" everyone knew that she's thankful for Chock and considers him family now.

"The rumors are all untrue," Joan continued, setting the record straight.

"First of all, I didn't die, because there were rumors that I was in a tragic accident. So I didn't die, and I also didn't break up with Chock!"

Joan quipped, "So I'm still alive and I'm still with Chock. We didn't break up."

Joan also revealed her plans for the holidays include renting an AirBnB in New York with Chock -- who still lives and works in Kansas -- for most of December into January.

"So we're going to be together a lot! And then he'll be at my house with my family [in Maryland] for Christmas," Joan said.

"I've always done Christmas and I will always do Christmas," she added. "I will keep that and I get to keep it because I have grandkids now... They come over to my house."

(Joan welcomed four kids with her late husband John Vassos, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2021. Chock, for his part, shares two children with his ex-wife Heather).

Joan and Chock split rumors sparked in late November when Joan had posted a cryptic video on Instagram.

"So many things to be thankful for today... Thank you for being here with me on this new journey of mine!" The Golden Bachelorette alum captioned her post on November 27.

Joan said in the video, "I was thinking about life a little bit and about how thankful I am. I was thinking that life doesn't really turn out the way you expected. In fact, it probably never turns out the way you expected, and mine certainly didn't."

Joan pointed out how "no one is responsible for making you happy but yourself."

The Golden Bachelor alum continued, "You're the only one that can do it, and I am just thankful I was surrounded by such amazing people [like] my family -- oh my gosh they supported me in a way you can't even imagine. And I support them; it's a two-way street."

Joan also gushed about how she has "the best friends anyone could ever ask for" at the time.

"And now I have this community that I never expected to have, and that's you guys, [my fans]. It's people I've never met before in my life, but I connect with some of you daily, and I look forward to seeing your comments," Joan said.

Joan concluded her "Happy Thanksgiving" message by thanking people for being a part of her life.

Joan's comments were flooded with speculation she and Chock had called it quits on their relationship.

"Where is Chock???" one of Joan's followers asked.

"From what you're saying, I think you aren't with Chock anymore. Things don't always work out but I wish you love in the future," someone wrote.

"Is this a soft launch of a breakup? I hope not Hope u are good Joan," another person chimed in.

Comments also included, "This sounds like yall broke up," and well as, "Are you letting us know you n Chuck are done?"

Joan and Chock got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette's Season 1 finale, which aired in November 2024.

In September, Joan discussed how she'll never secretly marry Chock because fans "deserve" to see how their relationship progresses during an appearance on Kyle Ridley's "The Tangle" podcast.

Joan also suggested she'd be open to televising her wedding, although the opportunity hadn't been offered to her at the time.

"We are in a good place. We don't need to have a marriage certificate to say that we're in a good place. But one day, we'll have a wedding," Joan insisted.

Joan previously threw shade at The Golden Bachelor's Season 1 couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist for tying the knot in January 2024, just a few months after their marriage proposal aired on ABC, and then filing for divorce in April 2024.

During a January episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast, Joan said, "I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

