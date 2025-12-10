"I've gotten so much crap on social media because I talked about Thanksgiving and I was like, 'I'm thankful for my family and my friends,' and whatever, and I... didn't say 'Chock' individually because he's my family," Joan explained.
"And I got so much crap. Everybody was like, 'They broke up. They broke up.' I didn't mention his name. I'm sorry! I didn't think I had to."
Joan said she "just assumed" everyone knew that she's thankful for Chock and considers him family now.
"The rumors are all untrue," Joan continued, setting the record straight.
"First of all, I didn't die, because there were rumors that I was in a tragic accident. So I didn't die, and I also didn't break up with Chock!"
Joan quipped, "So I'm still alive and I'm still with Chock. We didn't break up."
Joan also revealed her plans for the holidays include renting an AirBnB in New York with Chock -- who still lives and works in Kansas -- for most of December into January.
"So we're going to be together a lot! And then he'll be at my house with my family [in Maryland] for Christmas," Joan said.
"I've always done Christmas and I will always do Christmas," she added. "I will keep that and I get to keep it because I have grandkids now... They come over to my house."
(Joan welcomed four kids with her late husband John Vassos, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2021. Chock, for his part, shares two children with his ex-wife Heather).
Joan and Chock split rumors sparked in late November when Joan had posted a cryptic video on Instagram.
"So many things to be thankful for today... Thank you for being here with me on this new journey of mine!" The Golden Bachelorette alum captioned her post on November 27.
Joan said in the video, "I was thinking about life a little bit and about how thankful I am. I was thinking that life doesn't really turn out the way you expected. In fact, it probably never turns out the way you expected, and mine certainly didn't."
Joan pointed out how "no one is responsible for making you happy but yourself."
The Golden Bachelor alum continued, "You're the only one that can do it, and I am just thankful I was surrounded by such amazing people [like] my family -- oh my gosh they supported me in a way you can't even imagine. And I support them; it's a two-way street."
Joan also gushed about how she has "the best friends anyone could ever ask for" at the time.
"And now I have this community that I never expected to have, and that's you guys, [my fans]. It's people I've never met before in my life, but I connect with some of you daily, and I look forward to seeing your comments," Joan said.
Joan concluded her "Happy Thanksgiving" message by thanking people for being a part of her life.
During a January episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast, Joan said, "I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again."