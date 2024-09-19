'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere: Joan Vassos gives Keith Gordon her first rose, sends six bachelors home
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/19/2024
The Golden Bachelorette featured Joan Vassos giving her First Impression Rose to Keith Gordon, dubbed the "Girl Dad" by ABC, and eliminating a whopping six senior bachelors at the first Rose Ceremony during the Season 1 premiere episode that aired Wednesday night on ABC.
At the first Rose Ceremony of Joan's The Golden Bachelorette season, she denied roses to David Huff, a 68-year-old rancher from Austin, TX; William "Bill" Hernandez, a 68-year-old retired videographer from Portland, OR; and Kenneth "Ken" O'Brien a 60-year-old property management treasurer from Peabody, MA.
Joan also eliminated Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, a 63-year-old retired UN agency director from Cambridge, MD; Ralph "RJ" Johnson a 66-year-old financial advisor from Irvine, CA; and Thomas, a 62-year-old fire department chief from New York, NY.
The Golden Bachelorette broadcast began with an "excited" Joan sharing, "I don't know if you can have two great loves in one lifetime -- but I'm hoping."
Joan recalled how she had a joyous, loving household with her wonderful husband of nearly 33 years, John Vassos, who had made The Golden Bachelorette star "feel visible" every single day until his death in 2021.
Joan explained how John wasn't feeling well one day and ended up being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
"He went from 220 pounds to 120 pounds. I was living in a dream world. He was dying and I was pretending that it wasn't happening. I just couldn't accept that he wasn't going to be here anymore," Joan recalled.
Joan said in tears, "[One night] I went in [to the hospital] at 1AM; he was alive. I went back [home] to try to get a little bit of sleep and when I went back around 3, he was dead. He had died, and I wasn't there with him."
"I had all these plans with John," she added. "We were going to go for a month in Europe and then all of a sudden, he was gone. And then my future left with him. It died with him."
Joan said while no man could ever replace John, who will always live in a place in her heart, she has a really big heart and "there's room for somebody else."
Joan proceeded to meet her lineup of 24 accomplished, kind and handsome senior suitors, starting with Pascal Ibgui, a 69-year-old salon owner from Paris, France, who has lived in Chicago, IL, since his twenties.
Pascal has a thick French accent, and he was "speechless" upon seeing the "attractive" and "elegant" Joan for the first time.
"I like a woman who knows how to present themselves," Pascal explained.
And the feeling was mutual because Joan called him "very charming" and thought his accent was "very sexy."
Kim Buike, a 69-year-old retired navy captain from Seattle, WA, told The Golden Bachelorette viewers that he had spent 27 years on active duty in the Navy but he retired to spend more time with his children.
Kim's second wife, Mary, passed away after more than eight years together.
"Life is short," Kim said in his intro package, "and Mary would be very disappointed if I [don't] open myself up to loving somebody again."
After Kim arrived fully dressed in his beautiful white uniform, Charles "Chock" Chapple, a 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, KS, presented Joan with a container of his homemade chicken noodle soup.
Joan sampled his dish and she said it was "delicious," adding, "You are good."
Chock suggested that he could make it for her family if he ended up meeting them later in this journey.
Jonathan Rone, a 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, IA, walked over to Joan in a blindfold, which was a nod to Joan previously saying that she felt invisible at her age.
Once Jonathan, a divorced father of two kids who said "family comes first," took off the blindfold, their eyes met -- and they both seemed to like what they saw. Joan called the bachelor "really handsome."
Jordan Heller, a 61-year-old sales manager from Chicago, IL, stepped out of the limo next and was clearly very nervous. He fumbled his words a bit but managed to conclude that he was impressed by her selfless and dedication to family.
Jordan has three daughters himself, and Joan acknowledged that "family is everything." Joan also told the bachelor that she could totally relate to his Night 1 nerves having competed on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season last year.
Gary Levingston, a 65-year-old retired finance executive from Palm Desert, CA, walked up to Joan and danced with her.
"You are beautiful!" Gary told Joan, who quipped in reply, "You're very shy, aren't you?"
Gregg Lassen, a 64-year-old retired university VP from Longboat Key, FL, presented Joan with a sand dollar.
"I work for sand dollars," Gregg said, before explaining, "That's my euphemistic way of saying I'm retired."
John "Jack" Lencioni made a big impression by approaching Joan in song. After he belted out "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, Jack told Joan, "You do things your way, I do things my way, but if we get together, we could maybe do it our way."
Charles Ling, a 66-year-old retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, PA, cracked the joke, "I'm 66-years-old, but I look, like, 36."
The father of two adult daughters was married for 36 years before his wife suddenly passed away.
"I couldn't take it... We shared a lot of happy days together. She was my first and only love," Charles L. shared.
"But my daughters want to see a happy dad... I hope that Joan will know that I am very honest, nice, humorous, and if I can brag to say, pretty handsome."
But Joan appeared floored by the next bachelor, Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, NV.
"You are very handsome," Joan told the bachelor.
Guy sprayed some cologne on his wrist and asked The Golden Bachelorette star to take a smell and remember him by it.
Charles King, a 62-year-old portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, walked up to Joan leaning on a cane, but when Joan least expected it, he threw the cane and did some pushups. Charles K. wanted to prove, "I still got it!"
Christopher Stallworth, a 64-year-old contractor from West Babylon, NY, gave Joan a shot of prune juice to turn an "irregular" experience of looking for love on TV into something "regular." He hoped his first impression would make everything run smoothly.
Gil Ramirez, a 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, CA, tossed a ball to Joan, who caught it.
"I heard you were a great catch," Gil quipped.
David, the rancher from Texas, rode up on a horse, and then Keith, a 62-year-old girl dad from San Jose, CA, drove up in an old-fashioned station wagon with luggage tied to the top.
"I think I stand out just by being me," Keith said in his intro package. "I'm 6'5", 240 [pounds], loud. I get excited about life."
Keith shared how he and his wife -- who apparently struggled with addiction -- split about 12 years ago and he's been the sole parent of his kids ever since. Keith explained how he's a sensitive person who leads with his heart and he doesn't think anything is wrong with that.
Keith spoke to Joan about how he'd love to bring some crackers and cheese to the beach, and Joan thought his entrance was "really fun."
The final limo arrival was The Bachelor 28 alum Kelsey Anderson! Kelsey showed up to the mansion to introduce her father Mark Anderson, a 57-year-old army veteran from Leesville, LA.
"I don't think I would know what true love is if it wasn't for my parents," Kelsey told Joan. "My dad has been by himself for a couple of years now, and I think you would get along."
Joan clapped and admitted she was "so excited," as if she had been anticipating his arrival the entire time.
Mark shared in his intro package how he thought it was funny there were "thirst traps" of him on social media after he appeared on Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season during Kelsey's hometown date.
Mark said he had "a perfect partner" who filled his heart "completely," but after she passed away, he left some room for someone else. Mark admitted it was "hard to date" but he was ready to try.
Joan shouted at Kelsey before she left, "You just call me mom!"
When Joan addressed her room full of bachelors, she explained how this is "a crazy journey but people find love in lots of different ways." While she acknowledged being a bit naive, she announced how she thought this process could really work.
During the first cocktail party of the season, Pascal -- who insisted he drives a fancy car and lives in "a beautiful home" -- asked Joan what she's looking for in a man.
When Joan said she wants a kind gentleman, she quickly pointed out how Pascal seemed to fit the bill.
Pascal told Joan that he'd love to whisk her away to Paris and once he found out Joan was going to be the Golden Bachelorette, he was 100% in -- not just because of how she looked, but because she had expressed how important family is to her.
Pascal then showed Joan a letter his son had written to him.
Pascal's son wrote in part, "You are the greatest father. Thank you for the advice you have given me. You are my rock. I love you, and I hope that Joan will be a good fit for you -- you difficult SOB."
Joan loved her first conversation with Pascal, who made her feel very hopeful.
"I've been wooed tonight by a Frenchman," Joan gushed with a smile. "Maybe there's some amour in our future."
Daniel "Dan" Roemer, a 64-year-old private investor from Naples, FL, chatted with Joan about how his two daughters -- one of whom he had adopted -- roped him into appearing on this show. Dan had been a single dad for 14 years, and he explained how his daughters were "mentors" to him as well as his world.
Jordan then spoke to Joan about how his entrance was "atrocious," but he attempted to redeem himself by gifting Joan a little sweatshirt from Chicago for her granddaughter.
Joan also graciously assured Jordan that "everybody's mind goes blank when you step out of that limo."
Robert "Bob" Kilroy, a 66-year-old chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, CA, opened up to Joan about how he had been struck by lightning before and nearly killed. According to the bachelor, doctors revived him after 12 minutes of CPR.
"I've got a second chance at life," Bob said. "I'm here to see if lightning could strike twice."
The men appeared to be smitten with the beautiful Bachelorette. Mark even told the cameras that talking to Joan was like "putting on a fresh, warm pair of sweats right out of the dryer." He said he couldn't wait to get to know her better.
Jonathan -- whom Joan found "tall and handsome" -- then recited a sweet poem to Joan, before Jack, a 68-year-old caterer from Chicago, IL, cooked up dinner for Joan.
Joan thought Jack's tenderloin with mushrooms meal was "delicious" and "wonderful."
Charles L. followed that up with a little tea party for two, and then Christopher surprised Joan with a little heart container filled with chocolates.
"She's everything you want in a woman," Christopher gushed in a confessional.
Michael Stevens, a 65-year-old retired banking CEO from Denver, NC, showed Joan a binder filled with photos of his garden, and then Keith played a little cornhole with Joan outside.
Keith talked about how he loved playing this game at barbecues, and it reminded Joan of happy days at her beach house by the water. They bonded over a desire to live by the beach, and they quickly found out they had a lot of things in common.
"There was something there," Keith noted of Joan.
Chock went on to reveal how he has a spoiled black lab named "Super Tubbs" and a couple of kids. His 24-year-old daughter apparently signed him up for the show.
"She said, 'Dad, you're not going to be happy about what I did,'" Chock recalled. "And she goes, 'Well, I signed you up for the Golden Bachelor.' So, that started the process."
Chock told Joan that he once climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and finding love is on his bucket list because he's admittedly "lonely" and "looking for that person."
After a night of great conversation, Pickleball and fun stunts, Joan decided to give her First Impression Rose to Keith.
Joan explained to Keith how he put her at ease and said things that really resonated with her about what she wants in the future.
"And it's something I haven't felt since John passed away. I feel like I'm out there floating, and he just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has this quick laugh and he's very sincere, and he just makes me feel comfortable."
Everyone then gathered to watch a video of messages compiled from the bachelors' children and grandchildren. The messages brought tears to the men's eyes, and it seemed they were all pretty sincere about wanting to find a partner.
At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Joan handed out roses to Dan, Jonathan, Mark, Guy, Charles K., Gil, Gary, Pascal, Chock, Kim, Christopher, and Gregg.
Joan excused herself about halfway through the ceremony because she was having a really tough time and didn't want to hurt anybody. Joan apparently felt very guilty about having to send many great guys home so early into the process.
After Joan had a minute to take a breath and compose herself, she told the men that she was honored to have them come all this way just to meet her and embark on this adventure with her.
Joan then handed out more roses to Charles L., Jordan, Bob, Michael, and Jack.