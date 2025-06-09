"Stay tuned August/September, we'll make an announcement," Chock declared during the June 3 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"I like the Upper West Side. We've looked at some on the Upper East Side, Midtown. And I'm just getting to know New York City, so we're going to still continue to look."
Joan then chimed in and shared how the apartment hunt has been pretty challenging.
"It's also really hard if you're not living there to be there enough to find a place. Because you'll miss a place if you're not there the day it becomes available, and sometimes it's gone by the next day," Joan explained.
"So it's been a little difficult because we have been a lot busier than, I think, we expected that we would be. And so we haven't been up there. We thought we'd be coming up and staying at hotels and looking at places all the time, and that has been so untrue."
Joan acknowledged how she and her fiance "have been in a million other places but really not that much in New York."
Chock shared of his fiancee, "She's like, 'I don't want to compete with my son's wedding and a lot going on.' Our schedule's booked through October, so it's just crazy busy."
But Chock is well aware that fans want to watch Joan walk down the aisle again.
"As you get older, it's really not that important. We want to get married, but the timing just needs to be right," Chock said, adding how he and Joan still see each other all the time.
"We see each other at least every other week and it's going very well. She's a great lady!"
And Joan told Parade in February that she's very confident her romance with Chock will last forever.
"Everybody looks at this like... 'There's no way this can work because you're not together every minute.' We don't feel the same way about it," Joan explained at the time.
She went on to gush, "I fall more and more in love with him every day. He has a great sense of humor. He's an easy person to be around. He's funny. My kids adore him. My grandson, [the] last time Chock was leaving, he said, 'I don't want that guy to go.' He requires nothing."
The Golden Bachelorette star therefore concluded, "So you might not need to spend every waking moment together or you might not need to live in the same city, and that's how we feel right now about it."
Joan also told Parade that the idea of planning a wedding seemed "overwhelming" to her, especially since she and Chock were still getting to know each other's family and friends.
During a January episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast, Joan said, "I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again."
"I certainly am not in any rush to get married. I am actually really happy right now, just not having anything to do," she added.