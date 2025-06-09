The Golden Bachelorette couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple have revealed an update on their search for an apartment in New York City.

"Stay tuned August/September, we'll make an announcement," Chock declared during the June 3 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"I'm a little frugal, I'm not going to deny that," he admitted.

"But we've been traveling so much, we just wanted to put it on hold to make sure that when we do get the place, we're going to be able to use it. But August/September, we'll make an announcement."

Chock also joked about how he and Joan have very different expectations for the place they want in New York City.

Chock had previously dubbed the couple's future apartment in the Big Apple a "love shack," but he's also made it known that Joan enjoys luxuries and the finer things in life.

"Joan wants five bedrooms, a view of Central Park, and a doorman. And I'm thinking a studio about 400 square feet with an air fryer. So someplace in between that," Chock quipped.

But Chock pointed out how there are "so many good" areas they could choose from.

"We've looked at SoHo, but there's just not a lot of availability," The Golden Bachelorette winner shared.

"I like the Upper West Side. We've looked at some on the Upper East Side, Midtown. And I'm just getting to know New York City, so we're going to still continue to look."

Joan then chimed in and shared how the apartment hunt has been pretty challenging.

"It's also really hard if you're not living there to be there enough to find a place. Because you'll miss a place if you're not there the day it becomes available, and sometimes it's gone by the next day," Joan explained.

"So it's been a little difficult because we have been a lot busier than, I think, we expected that we would be. And so we haven't been up there. We thought we'd be coming up and staying at hotels and looking at places all the time, and that has been so untrue."

Joan acknowledged how she and her fiance "have been in a million other places but really not that much in New York."

Chock and Joan got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette finale, which aired in November 2024 on ABC.

Although the pair made a serious commitment to each other, they decided to continue living in their respective states in order to be close to their children and grandkids.

Since Joan lives in Maryland and Chock is still working in Kansas, the couple thought New York would be a great place for them to occasionally meet up and have romantic adventures together.

Joan and Chock revealed that they loved one apartment in particular -- which had received multiple offers -- but because they couldn't be there in-person to check it out, they lost it.

Joan said she can hop on a three-hour train to New York at any time but it's difficult to have Chock meet her there last minute.

"I've seen enough places that when [our realtor] walked through it, I knew it was going to be what we'd like, but they wouldn't [give it to us]!" Joan lamented.

Serena noted that the couple's "dream place" is probably still out there.

"I hope so!" Joan said.

"We'll find it," Chock confirmed.

Chock said in February that he and Joan would "likely" get married in 2025, but he confirmed in May that was no longer going to be the case.

"Her son [Nick]'s getting married in the summer, and then another [son of Joan, Luke] is probably going to get engaged, so we're like, 'Let's just put [a wedding] on hold for now,'" Chock told Parade.

(Joan welcomed four kids with her late husband John Vassos, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2021).

Chock shared of his fiancee, "She's like, 'I don't want to compete with my son's wedding and a lot going on.' Our schedule's booked through October, so it's just crazy busy."

But Chock is well aware that fans want to watch Joan walk down the aisle again.

"As you get older, it's really not that important. We want to get married, but the timing just needs to be right," Chock said, adding how he and Joan still see each other all the time.

"We see each other at least every other week and it's going very well. She's a great lady!"

And Joan told Parade in February that she's very confident her romance with Chock will last forever.

"Everybody looks at this like... 'There's no way this can work because you're not together every minute.' We don't feel the same way about it," Joan explained at the time.

She went on to gush, "I fall more and more in love with him every day. He has a great sense of humor. He's an easy person to be around. He's funny. My kids adore him. My grandson, [the] last time Chock was leaving, he said, 'I don't want that guy to go.' He requires nothing."

The Golden Bachelorette star therefore concluded, "So you might not need to spend every waking moment together or you might not need to live in the same city, and that's how we feel right now about it."

Joan also told Parade that the idea of planning a wedding seemed "overwhelming" to her, especially since she and Chock were still getting to know each other's family and friends.

Joan also threw shade at The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist for tying the knot in January 2024, just a few months after their marriage proposal aired on ABC, and then filing for divorce in April 2024.

During a January episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast, Joan said, "I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again."

"I certainly am not in any rush to get married. I am actually really happy right now, just not having anything to do," she added.

