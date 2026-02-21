The Golden Bachelorette couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple have shared an update on dating long distance and their plans to get married. Joan and Chock took to Instagram on Monday, February 16 and conducted a Q&A session with fans, whose main question for the couple was, "When are you getting married?" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Joan and Chock -- who got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette, which aired its finale in November 2024 -- both laughed and said simultaneously, "We get that all the time!" Considering Joan had a big wedding for her oldest son in 2025 and she has another son getting married in 2026, Chock shared, "So we elected not to compete with them." "That's true," Joan agreed. "So you might look for something in 2027," Chock noted. "Yeah, 2027," Joan echoed, adding how Chock also has a son who may possibly get married soon. "And then my daughter has her wedding planned for September 2027. She just doesn't have the guy yet," Chock quipped. Joan therefore said, "We'll get married some time when our kids aren't getting married." When asked if they have plans to live in the same city, Chock replied, "At some point we do, yeah." Joan admitted she and Chock, however, haven't figured out which city yet. "We're so busy. I've got a business and Joan does her thing, but then we're traveling all the time," Chock explained. "So it's going to come!" Joan predicted that she and Chock won't end up in her native Maryland or Kansas, where Chock currently leads staff in selling business insurance. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) "I think we will probably keep our houses," Joan said. "And have a love shack," Chock interjected with a big smile. Chock, for his part, said Joan has a trip to Florida coming up and so she'll probably realize that she wants to live there. "But Florida is big and you've got to find the right place," Chock, who has lived in Florida before, pointed out. "And you're extra motivated when you're living in freezing cold Maryland -- in four feet of snow," Joan noted. Joan -- who shared how her kids get along very well with Chock's children -- went on to explain how long distance doesn't negatively impact her romance with Chock. "We love each other and we talk every day," Chock said. "Multiple times a day," Joan added. "And then also, we get to see each other a lot. It's every other week, and I think two times, we went three weeks [apart]," Chock elaborated, adding how they both stay busy. Joan said her relationship with Chock is also really fun because instead of visiting each other's homes, they travel to new places such as Punta Cana, where they conducted this Q&A session. "It's been a lot of fun," Chock agreed. "We're doing it and I don't think we're ready to stop that yet!" Joan said. "So the long distance actually makes getting together really fun." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Prior to falling in love on The Golden Bachelorette in 2024, Joan had competed for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor's first season. Joan chose to quit Gerry's season after a great one-on-one date to be there for her postpartum daughter back home. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!