The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos and her fiance, Chock Chapple, enjoyed a glamorous date -- during a very special occasion. Joan, 63, and Chock, 62, got all dressed up and attended her son Luke's wedding in Philadelphia, PA, this past weekend. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Joan and the insurance executive coordinated outfits for Luke's nuptials. In a photo Chock posted on Instagram, Joan donned a black floor-length column gown with ruffles going down the skirt to the wedding, while Chock sported a classic black tuxedo and white shirt. "Wonderful weekend in Philadelphia celebrating Joan's son Luke and his new bride Jordan," Chock captioned the photo. "Wishing them all the best in the years ahead. Plus it's always fun to have all of our kids together." Joan, who found fame when she competed on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, welcomed two new grandchildren into the world earlier this summer. Joan appears to still be happily engaged to Chock, her The Golden Bachelorette winner, after he proposed marriage during the Season 1 finale that aired in November 2024 on ABC. In February, the couple gushed about how their relationship was still going strong, despite the distance between them, and how they still planned on getting married. "So you might look for something in 2027," Chock revealed of his future wedding with Joan. "Yeah, 2027," Joan echoed, before adding, "We'll get married some time when our kids aren't getting married." When asked if they had plans to live in the same city, Chock replied, "At some point we do, yeah." Joan admitted, however, that she and Chock had yet to make any decisions about that. "We're so busy. I've got a business and Joan does her thing, but then we're traveling all the time," Chock explained. "So it's going to come!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Joan predicted that they'll end up in her native Maryland or Kansas, where Chock currently leads staff in selling business insurance. "I think we will probably keep our houses," Joan said. "And have a love shack," Chock interjected with a big smile. But Chock predicted that Joan is going to want to live in Florida, eventually. "And you're extra motivated when you're living in freezing cold Maryland -- in four feet of snow," Joan acknowledged. Joan went on to explain how long distance hasn't had a negative impact on her romance with Chock thus far. "We love each other and we talk every day," Chock said. "Multiple times a day," Joan added. "And then also, we get to see each other a lot. It's every other week, and I think two times, we went three weeks [apart]," Chock elaborated. Joan said her relationship with Chock is also "really fun" because instead of visiting each other's homes constantly, they travel to new places such as Punta Cana. Prior to falling in love on The Golden Bachelorette in 2024, Joan competed for Gerry's heart on The Golden Bachelor's first season. Joan chose to quit Gerry's season after a great one-on-one date to be there for her postpartum daughter back home. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!