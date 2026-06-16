The Golden Bachelorette alum Mark Anderson and One Tree Hill actress Barbara Alyn Woods have sparked marriage rumors.

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Fans began speculating that Mark and Barbara will be getting married soon -- or may have even tied the knot already -- when Barbara's daughter, Dutton Ranch star Natalie Alyn Lind, referred to Mark and his children as her "new family" during a recent interview with Decider.com.

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While chatting about her new role on Dutton Ranch, a TV series that stemmed from the uber-popular Yellowstone, Natalie opened up about how her loved ones have had her back.

"Oh my god, I could not do it without them. I feel so lucky to have my mom and my sisters and my new family, too," Natalie said.

"My mom is dating this guy -- hopefully getting married soon -- Mark and his incredible family. So, we just have this amazing support system."

Natalie went on to acknowledge how having an acting career "can be so tricky" at times.

"And there's so much rejection," she admitted.

"So being able to have moments like this to celebrate just the victories and being able to talk to my sisters and my mom about projects they're doing -- I could not be luckier. I am so grateful."

Mark is the father of Joey Graziadei's Season 28 The Bachelor winner Kelsey Anderson.

A fan commented on the video of Natalie, "Omg she is Kelsey's future sister in law!!"

Mark and Barbara's romance appeared to begin around October 2024, when the actress dressed up as Cinderella and The Golden Bachelorette alum wore a Prince Charming costume for Halloween.

Their relationship heated up at Christmas that year, seemingly launching the pair as an official item.

Mark first appeared on Joey's season of The Bachelor, which filmed in late 2023 and aired in early 2024.

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Joey met Mark when The Bachelor star traveled to New Orleans for Kelsey's hometown date, and the whole world fell in love with Mark's big smile and kind heart.

After Joey and Mark's daughter got engaged on The Bachelor's 28th season, Mark, as a widower, realized it was time to search for love himself, and so he joined Joan Vassos' cast of The Golden Bachelorette.

Mark and Joan were shown having deep conversations about how they felt a little guilty to date other people after losing their spouses, Denise Anderson and John Vassos, respectively.

Mark lost his late wife, Denise -- with whom he welcomed three children -- to breast cancer in 2018.

Both Joan and Mark lost their partners to cancer, but Joan said being around Mark helped her not dwell on the past.

Despite forming a connection, Joan eliminated Mark before hometown dates on The Golden Bachelorette, and so he failed to make her Final 4 bachelors.

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Following Mark's elimination, many fans began speculated ABC may choose the Army veteran from Leesville, LA, to star on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor.

Kelsey also told Us Weekly at the time that she'd "fully support him" starring on the show and would be "excited" for her dad if he got that opportunity.

However, that role ultimately went to attorney and former NFL player Mel Owens.

Mark really liked Joan and felt a spark with the blonde beauty, but Joan didn't believe that they were in the same place in life. She also had a "stronger connection" with the other men -- including her Final 3 bachelors Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert and Pascal Ibgui.

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"I know that after he left, he was pretty sad because he did really appreciate Joan and he really did care for her. So I think he had a hard time leaving," Kelsey told Us after his time on the show.

"But I think that he really valued his experience through it all and he had the best time... I think that it helped him grow a lot with his grieving as well."

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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