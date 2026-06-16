Fans began speculating that Mark and Barbara will be getting married soon -- or may have even tied the knot already -- when Barbara's daughter, Dutton Ranch star Natalie Alyn Lind, referred to Mark and his children as her "new family" during a recent interview with Decider.com.
Joey met Mark when The Bachelor star traveled to New Orleans for Kelsey's hometown date, and the whole world fell in love with Mark's big smile and kind heart.
After Joey and Mark's daughter got engaged on The Bachelor's 28th season, Mark, as a widower, realized it was time to search for love himself, and so he joined Joan Vassos' cast of The Golden Bachelorette.
Mark and Joan were shown having deep conversations about how they felt a little guilty to date other people after losing their spouses, Denise Anderson and John Vassos, respectively.
Mark lost his late wife, Denise -- with whom he welcomed three children -- to breast cancer in 2018.
Both Joan and Mark lost their partners to cancer, but Joan said being around Mark helped her not dwell on the past.
Despite forming a connection, Joan eliminated Mark before hometown dates on The Golden Bachelorette, and so he failed to make her Final 4 bachelors.
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Following Mark's elimination, many fans began speculated ABC may choose the Army veteran from Leesville, LA, to star on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor.
Kelsey also told Us Weekly at the time that she'd "fully support him" starring on the show and would be "excited" for her dad if he got that opportunity.
However, that role ultimately went to attorney and former NFL player Mel Owens.