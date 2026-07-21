'The Golden Bachelorette' alum Charles "CK" King confirms breakup with Monica Brewer after considering marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/21/2026
The Golden Bachelorette alum Charles "CK" King has confirmed his breakup with The Golden Bachelor alum Monica Brewer after considering a "Golden wedding."
ADVERTISEMENT
CK had been confident he was going to follow in Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's footsteps by getting married to Monica and having a Golden wedding, but he just revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast that he's single again.
While talking to co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles about his love life, CK admitted that he and Monica have officially split.
"I'm an open book. Kathy, you probably know more than anyone else with respect to where my mind set was about 10 months ago. Because I told you that if four criterias were met with respect to Monica B., that there would probably be a Golden wedding in the spring of 2026," CK explained.
CK said he truly thought that Monica was going to be his bride one day.
"You tried to talk me off that ledge, but I was defiant, like, 'It's going to happen. There's going to be a Golden wedding in 2026,'" CK told Kathy.
"And unfortunately, not only is it not a wedding in 2026 of this spring, but Monica B. and I have broken up as of, I think, January of 2026. So that's where that is."
CK acknowledged that he and Monica -- who competed for Mel Owens' heart on The Golden Bachelor's second season -- "don't talk very much" anymore.
"We did speak over the last week or so with respect to her grandson and my willingness to help," CK revealed.
CK shared that he still feels "responsible to help" her family out in some ways.
As for why things didn't work out, CK said the pair's "goals and values weren't aligned."
"In all fairness, I tried to align myself with where she was," he admitted.
"I tried, but it just doesn't work for me because as much as she wants what she wants, I felt like it was important for me to get what I want. And that's important as well."
CK said he's learned since his breakup that his future "is probably more important" than his feelings.
"Like, I can feel one way, but my future's really important. Now you might say, 'CK, what the hell, you're going to be 64 in December,' but I feel like my future's bright. I've got a lot of living to do," CK noted.
The Golden Bachelorette alum also insisted that he has "no problem committing to a woman up to -- and including -- marriage."