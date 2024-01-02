"I guess the secret is out! I'm officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I'm just beyond excited!!" Susan captioned a photo of herself, Gerry and Theresa via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2.
The 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, PA, also shared a sweet Instagram video of herself telling daughter Brittany and two of her grandkids via FaceTime that she had landed the big gig on TV.
"Screaming I wish you were with me @brittanynoleslaw Here we Go!! Wedding of the year baby! #thegoldenbachelor #thegoldenwedding #bachelorette #bachelornation," Susan wrote alongside the clip.
Glamour magazine first reported the news of Susan's role in the wedding on Tuesday, January 2.
Susan, a hairstylist and meatball enthusiast, has reportedly been officiating weddings for over a decade, and so when Theresa and Gerry asked her to participate in their ceremony, it was a no-brainer for her.
"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," Susan told Glamour.
"Gerry's my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I'm really glad they did."
Susan playfully acknowledged to the magazine that this will be the first time she's ever officiated a wedding after dating the groom.
"I'd never kissed a groom prior to this wedding," Susan confirmed with a laugh.
"Normally when I officiate, I ask the couple about the fun things they do together because you may not know them all that well, but this is different. This is just over-the-top fun."
But Susan admitted she'll probably be nervous come show time.
"I hope I don't stumble over words during the ceremony, but you freeze sometimes when you're in front of so many people, so I always have my book with me," Susan noted.
"But the opportunity to do this is so special. It's because of the bond between the three of us. And I love doing it for people that I care about."
Susan has also apparently been a pillar of strength for The Golden Bachelor couple, who got engaged during the show's late November finale.
"Gerry and Theresa are nervous about how much there is to do in such a short amount of time, plus trying to find time to be together, start looking at homes, etc. There are so many little things to do before a wedding, but I told Theresa, 'Your wedding is going to be amazing. Everything from A to Z is being taken care of,'" Susan explained.
Susan also revealed that Theresa is still working as a senior compliance and operations liaison at a securities company, according to Glamour.
"She's still working, so I actually just told her today, 'Theresa, make sure you pause and enjoy the moment. It's going to fly by and you're going to blink and you're going to want to watch it on TV later to see, but enjoy yourself,'" Susan said.
"[I added], 'Make sure we get a dance together. Let's have fun at this reception. Let everything go and just be you. Be with your friends.'"
Susan also shared how she'll be ready to fix any hair out of place for the upcoming bride.
"I did tell her I'll be there if there's something she doesn't like or wants tweaked," Susan said. "I said, 'Just pull me aside and we'll fix whatever you need.'"
And Susan is also prepared to provide Gerry, her friend, emotional support as well.
"During the Rose Ceremonies when he would tear up, he'd look around the room and I'd be like, 'It's okay. It's okay,'" Susan recalled to the magazine.
"He would always say to me, 'Susan, that means so much to me. You brought me back.' And for the actual wedding ceremony, you know Gerry's going to cry. He already said, 'Susan, you know...,' and I said, 'I'll be right next to you, babe. It's all good.'"
And Susan intends on looking fabulous for the big televised event.
"[My ceremony dress] is beautiful and vintage and really special," Susan teased. "But instead of six-inch heels, I'll probably wear four-inch heels this time!"
But Susan suggested that she won't be able to outshine Theresa, whose gown is supposedly magnificent.
"She is going to be stunning. Stunning. It is going to be a show, I'm telling you. Everybody's going to look fabulous," Susan gushed.
While Susan is still single and looking for love with someone who will appreciate her "big-ass personality," she said her business has taken off since appearing on The Golden Bachelor and becoming a fan-favorite.
"I wanted to hire somebody just to answer the emails," Susan joked of the interest.
"It's already taken off since the show. People want me to come to Florida. They want me to go to Ohio. They want me to go to Alabama. But I need hotel accommodations, travel, etc., on top of my regular price, so I don't know how to do it, but I'm figuring it out. I need an assistant, I know."
Susan has apparently come to realize, thanks to Gerry and fans all around the world, that she is a "good catch."
Susan said, "I'm not looking anymore and I'm okay with it. If it's going to happen, it'll happen, like this show and meeting these women," she noted.
"It was a beautiful, beautiful journey, a life-changing experience. And now with the wedding, I just couldn't be any more excited. It'll be sweet, and funny, and meaningful. It's a little bit of everything, and that's what I love to do."