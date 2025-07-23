'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens' golden bachelorettes announced -- Meet the women! (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/23/2025
The Golden Bachelor has unveiled the bachelorettes who may compete for Season 2 star Mel Owens.
ABC has announced 25 women who may have a chance to meet and date Mel on The Golden Bachelor's second season, which will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 24 at 8PM ET/PT.
ABC released names, photos and hometowns for the 25 possible suitors on Facebook recently, noting that not all of the senior may be a part of the final The Golden Bachelor cast for Season 2.
ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing possible bachelors and bachelorettes in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each contestant's background before filming actually commences.
Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that had to occur before production officially started.
Mel's 25 beautiful bachelorettes span the country and range in age from 58 to 77.
It appears ABC is considering casting only one woman under the age of 60 after Mel, a 66-year-old attorney and former NFL player, made controversial ageist comments about his potential cast of Golden bachelorettes earlier this summer.