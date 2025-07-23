ABC

has unveiled the bachelorettes who may compete for Season 2 star Mel Owens.ABC has announced 25 women who may have a chance to meet and date Mel on 's second season, which will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 24 at 8PM ET/PT.ABC released names, photos and hometowns for the 25 possible suitors on Facebook recently, noting that not all of the senior may be a part of the final cast for Season 2.ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing possible bachelors and bachelorettes in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each contestant's background before filming actually commences.Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams ' season of ette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that had to occur before production officially started.Mel's 25 beautiful bachelorettes span the country and range in age from 58 to 77.It appears ABC is considering casting only one woman under the age of 60 after Mel, a 66-year-old attorney and former NFL player, made controversial ageist comments about his potential cast of Golden bachelorettes earlier this summer.Mel -- who was announced as 's Season 2 star in April -- had admitted that he wanted his cast of senior women to only be between the ages of 45 and 60.Mel recalled during a June appearance on the "MGoBlue" podcast with Jon Jansen, "I said [to an executive producer], 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.'"Bachelor Nation has since been expressing outrage and disgust over Mel's "ageist" and "superficial" remarks on social media.The backlash prompted speculation ABC may replace Mel as the show's leading man, but the network clearly decided to keep Mel onboard.ABC previously shared that Mel was married for 17 years and has two children with his now ex-wife Fabiana Owens, who is 20 years younger than Mel apparently thinks his season is "going to be bad." The network shared that when Mel got divorced and grieved the death of his father, he channeled his energy into being the best father he could be and coaching his kids' extracurricular sports teams.host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in April how Mel was looking for genuine and lasting companionship "in its purest state" and Mel was "going to be a great lead."is expected to begin filming this week in California.The show recently posted an audience casting notice inviting the public to participate in dates in Los Angeles that will film on Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27.An official cast announcement for Mel's season will be released at a later date.Below is a listing of the 25 women who may be competing on Mel's season of -- however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the golden bachelorettes!- Alexandra, a 67-year-old from Miami, FL- Amy, a 63-year-old from Springfield, NJ- Andra, a 77-year-old from San Francisco, CA- Carla, a 62-year-old from Los Angeles, CA- Carol, a 63-year-old from Villa Park, CA- Cheryl, a 66-year-old from Lakewood, CO- Cindy, a 60-year-old from Austin, TX- Debbie, a 65-year-old from Little Chute, WI- Diane, a 71-year-old from Wasilla, AK- Gerri, a 64-year-old from Rockville, MD- Janet, a 65-year-old from Danville, VA- Lily, a 72-year-old from Pacific Palisades, CA- Lisa, a 66-year-old from Marion, OH- Maia, a 58-year-old from Malibu, CA- Monica B., a 62-year-old from Huntsville, AL- Monica P., a 60-year-old from Birmingham, AL- Mylene, a 61-year-old from Las Vegas, NV- Nicolle, a 64-year-old from Miami, FL- Peg, a 62-year-old from Las Vegas, NV- Robin, a 63-year-old from Napa Valley, CA- Roxanne, a 62-year-old from Austin, TX- Sandy, a 69-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, CA- Susie, a 62-year-old from Del Mar, CA- Terri, a 71-year-old from Houston, TX- Tracy, a 62-year-old from Houston, TX

