'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens facing backlash as fans beg ABC to recast lead
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2025
The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 star Mel Owens is facing major backlash after he admitted he'd cut any women over the age of 60 on his season.
Mel, 66, was announced asThe Golden Bachelor's Season 2 star back in April, and he recently revealed of the casting process: "They ask me, 'What's your preferences?' So I just said [ages] 45 to 60, just being honest."
Bachelor Nation has been expressing outrage and disgust over Mel's "ageist" and "superficial" remarks on social media ever since. Many fans are even pushing ABC to recast the show's leading man for Season 2.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram Stories to share her opinion about Mel's shocking age requirement, given he'd be the "Golden" Bachelor.
"We love TheGolden Bachelor because of how wholesome it is," Chrishell, 43, wrote on Thursday, June 26, according toUs Weekly. "This type of energy will ruin it."
Chrishell set her post to "Hell to Da Naw Naw Naw" by Bishop Bullwinkle.
On The Golden Bachelor's official Instagram page, fans have been lashing out at executive producers in the comments of Mel's April casting announcement.
ABC captioned the video of Mel, "He's 66 and single -- for now. Meet Mel Owens, a former NFL player-turned-lawyer, proud father, and your next Golden Bachelor."
One fan exclaimed, "THIS AINT THE BILL BELICHICK SHOW!"
Another person chimed in, "FIND SOMEONE ELSE. THIS IS LITERALLY AGAINST WHAT YOU MADE THE SHOW FOR!!!!!! Hello??"
Another person vented, "How is it 'Golden' if his minimum age requirement is only like 10 years older than some of the regular Bachelor/ette contestants?"
One Instagram user -- who had been "so excited" for the new season -- complained, "This series is meant to be wholesome healing by helping a silent generation be seen and accepted. Drop or #DADcott."
"Dear Mel," wrote another person, "we don't want to date men 20 years our senior. Date a woman your own age. Hope this helps."
Many commenters agreed ABC should "cut" Mel or "lose your viewers."
A disappointed fan commented, "Mel has alienated the core audience for the show, which will result in low ratings for the show and lost advertising dollars. Please replace Mel with somebody from [Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette] season. The men are already fully vetted so that person can step right in."
More comments poured in about how ABC had "really screwed up" by choosing Mel to helm The Golden Bachelor.
"No one is going to watch this," a person wrote. "You virtually lost everyone over 60, your demographic for this show. Just what we need. More misogyny by an older white man towards beautiful older women. Huge marketing fail."
And finally, an angry follower insisted, "Better to recast and refilm than waste your resources on a season the audience won't be interested in watching, @goldenbachabc! We love how wholesome the show was. His ageism and sexism kind of ruins it."
While Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone hasn't heard any specifics about The Golden Bachelor casting lately, he recently noted on his podcast how it's not too late for ABC to replace Mel as there has been very little promotion of his season to date.
Mel hasn't been interviewed on any of the Bachelor Nation podcasts, nor has he conducted many media interviews.
"He's done nothing," Carbone said.
"So I think it is possible [to recast] him. Not to mention anything he said, I just don't see any way in which you throw this guy out there as your Golden Bachelor. And if you're a woman [over 60] who was set to be cast on this season, why would you even show up?"
When Mel had told an executive producer that he wanted to date women between 45 and 60, the executive producer allegedly reprimanded him.
"[The executive producer said], 'Oh, no, Mel, you can't! This is not The Silver Bachelor. This is The Golden Bachelor,'" Mel recalled on the Michigan podcast.
"[He assured me], 'But they're going to be hot. Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"
Mel also said the executive producer had told him that he can't use the word "cut" when speaking about The Golden Bachelor eliminations.
"I know they're going to be beautiful," Mel conceded. "I know they are, but I had no say in them. I had no resume."
