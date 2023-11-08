On the latest broadcast of The Golden Bachelor that aired November 2 on ABC, three women brought Gerry home: Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
After meeting each woman's family -- including children and grandchildren -- Gerry determined that he was in love with all three women.
"You know, over a period of time in that journey, you fall in love with these women and you love everything about them. And then you look and realize that you have to be the bearer of bad news to send someone home. It's awful," Gerry said of the hometown dates.
Gerry directly told Faith and Leslie that he was in love with them while visiting their hometowns and meeting their families.
And while he didn't say those three little words to Theresa, The Golden Bachelor star also repeatedly told the cameras he was in love with her after his hometown visit with her.
Gerry gushed about how every family he had met was warm, welcoming and kind, and so it made his elimination decision that much more difficult and excruciating.
"At an older age, [a woman's family] becomes a pretty important factor," Gerry said, explaining how the women's hometown visits carried a lot of weight for him.
"If you see that you're just not going to fit, that's pretty important, whereas the hometowns that I was able to enjoy -- they all were very compatible."
Not only did Gerry appear to adore each family, but everyone The Golden Bachelor star met seemed smitten with him return. Each woman's family was therefore worried and concerned about her getting her heart broken.
At the end of Thursday night's The Golden Bachelor episode, Gerry handed out one rose to Leslie at the Rose Ceremony.
When Gerry was about to give out his second rose, he suddenly broke down into tears and asked for a minute alone. Gerry ran off-camera, cursed and expressed his angst about having to continue with the Rose Ceremony.
"I'm going to throw up. I'm looking at two women, who either one could be my partner for the rest of my life," Gerry lamented in a confessional.
"To send someone home is gut-wrenching. I'm dying inside a little bit, right at this moment. Oh, f-ck!"
In a preview for the upcoming episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.
"I just don't want to do it," Gerry notes.
The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special with an appearance from Gerry and most of viewers' fan-favorite bachelorettes from this season.
Gerry's third-place finisher will also apparently join The Golden Bachelor star onstage for an emotional conversation.
"I had created something -- only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry says. "I'm sorry you went through so much pain."
During his appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.
"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Live co-host Kelly Ripa told Gerry.
"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.
"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"
"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."
"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.
"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."