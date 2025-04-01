The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has revealed that he turned down an opportunity to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season. Gerry was sitting in the audience for The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on March 24, but he apparently won't be walking in the sand in Mexico this summer. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Gerry told TMZ on Thursday, March 27 that he turned down an offer to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season. Gerry claimed he had turned down his invitation to Paradise just three weeks ago. Gerry's main reason for passing on Paradise was simply that he's already dated all of the Golden women who will be searching for a partner on Bachelor in Paradise this year, according to the website. For example, Leslie Fhima -- who was officially announced as one of Bachelor in Paradise's Golden bachelorettes on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose -- finished Gerry's The Golden Bachelor season in second place. Gerry, however, noted that he'd probably have a change of heart about dating on Bachelor in Paradise if new women are introduced on the beach. Gerry also shared how he'd be open to making a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season or making some cocktails in order to give bartender Wells Adams a break. Gerry is still single after he finalized his divorce from The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist, last summer. Gerry had filed for divorce in April 2024, just three short months after he and Theresa got married in a live televised special on ABC. On the live portion of The Bachelor finale, host Jesse Palmer also announced The Bachelor alum Zoe McGrady and The Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Gary was one of the golden contestants on Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season, which wrapped on ABC late last year. "This is really happening!" Jesse gushed. "For the first time ever, Golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past." Jesse shared how he's extremely excited for this groundbreaking season. Leslie agreed she's "so excited" about the opportunity and can't wait to head to the beach. "I am so excited to be with my old friends and make new friends and just, maybe, find love!" Leslie shared, adding how she's looking forward to continuing her televised journey to find The One. And when asked what Bachelor Nation can expect from him this summer, Gary said "a lot of dancing in the sand" and soaking up some sun. "[I'll] be looking for love in all the right places!" Gary noted. And Leslie insisted, "Oh, and we're going to dance!" Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season will premiere this summer on ABC, but its official premiere date and entire cast have yet to be announced. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Prior to Jesse's announcement on Monday, only two previous contestants had been confirmed to be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise 10: Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton from Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!