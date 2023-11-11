"I didn't get a rose tonight, but it's been a great adventure. I have no regrets. I'm so ready for love and I know it's not over for me. I'm excited for the next adventure," April said in her final words.
The Golden Bachelor's latest episode featured Gerry visiting the hometowns of his Final 3 bachelorettes: Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA; Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN; and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
Gerry confessed that he was "in love" with all three of his remaining bachelorettes, and he told Leslie and Faith to their faces, "I love you."
In fact, Gerry told Faith that he loved her in front of her children and grandchildren.
At the Rose Ceremony following the women's hometown dates, Gerry handed out a rose to Leslie.
When it became time to hand out the last rose of the evening, Gerry had an emotional breakdown and ran off set, cursing and crying into his hands.
In a preview for the upcoming The Golden Bachelor episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.
"I just don't want to do it," Gerry notes of his choice between Faith and Theresa.
The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special.
When asked how many women had their hearts broken on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry appeared overwhelmed and said on Live with Kelly & Mark, "Oh man, you'd have to ask them."
"With everyone that I sent home," he elaborated, "I know my heart broke a little bit. So, I'm pretty sure theirs did a bit too."
Gerry told The Golden Bachelor cameras that he never expected to fall in love with more than one woman on the show and he found his strong feelings confusing and terrifying.
Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.
"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Kelly playfully pointed out to Gerry.
"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.
"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"
"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."
"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.
"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."