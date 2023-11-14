When The Golden Bachelor airs its next episode on Thursday, November 16, Gerry will be embarking on two overnight Fantasy Suite dates with Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.
Gerry previously admitted that he's in love with both women, and so this off-camera time was presumably crucial in his journey to find a life partner.
"Are you nervous for the world to see you in the Fantasy Suites? Because we know what happens in the Fantasy Suite!" Sherri Shepherd asked Gerry during the Friday episode of her Sherri Shepherd talk show.
"No, you don't," Gerry quipped in reply.
"When you're in your thirties and you're looking at the Fantasy Suites, I think you're thinking about a particular event that might happen."
The 72-year-old from Indiana continued, "And for us, at our age, we were looking for those moments off-camera, no microphone, where we could get into the harder questions that we hadn't been able to talk about."
Gerry said nearly all of the women on the show have children and/or grandchildren to consider, just like himself.
"We had to be a little guarded about [them] when the cameras were on. In the Fantasy Suites, no, we could have any kind of conversation we wanted -- and there were watershed moments in that Fantasy Suite."
Gerry also hinted that time behind closed doors with both women gave him the clarity that he needed.
"I made some decisions in there, yeah," Gerry revealed.
Gerry ultimately looks at an engagement ring but acknowledges he could "make the wrong choice" and one of the two women was going to come out of the process "hurt beyond" Gerry's imagination].
"This just isn't worth all of it," Gerry cries to Jesse. "I had a good person and broke their heart. The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life was when my wife passed away, and this is a [gosh darn] close second."
Jesse wrapped up The Women Tell All by teasing how the Fantasy Suites weren't about "crossword puzzles and crocheting" for Gerry and his Final 2 bachelorettes.
"The general assumption about Fantasy Suites is that it leads to or is the stage for a physical intimacy," Gerry said at the time.
"And the reality was not that way at all for me, in the Fantasy Suites that I had."
Gerry recalled of the overnight dates, "[They] were the perfect opportunity for the connection on a more emotional and intellectual level, and for an exchange of ideas and beliefs and values, and all of that."
Gerry explained at the time how his approach to the off-camera dates was probably a direct result of the cast's maturity level given they were all between the ages of 60 through 75.
The Golden Bachelor will air its big season finale on Thursday, November 30 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.