At the Rose Ceremony following the women's hometown dates, Gerry handed out a rose to Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN.
But when Gerry had to decide between Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, he had an emotional breakdown and ran off the set.
In a preview for the upcoming The Golden Bachelor episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.
"I just don't want to do it," Gerry notes of his choice between Faith and Theresa.
The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special, which will feature an appearance from Gerry as well as his The Golden Bachelor exes and third-place finisher.
"What are you worried they're going to tell?" Live with Kelly & Mark co-host Kelly Ripa asked Gerry during the talk show's November 6 episode.
"I'm really not worried about that at all," Gerry replied.
"The last person to leave [on The Golden Bachelor] will be the person that I have a face to face with that will involve closure, I think, for the both of us."
Gerry added, "And that's the moment I'm most anticipating."
During his appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.
"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Kelly playfully pointed out to Gerry.
"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.
"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"
"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."
"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.
"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."