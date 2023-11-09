The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has teased The Women Tell All and revealed what he's anticipating the most about the special.

The Golden Bachelor's latest episode featured Gerry confessing that he was "in love" with all three of his remaining bachelorettes.

At the Rose Ceremony following the women's hometown dates, Gerry handed out a rose to Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN.

But when Gerry had to decide between Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, he had an emotional breakdown and ran off the set.

In a preview for the upcoming The Golden Bachelor episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.

"I just don't want to do it," Gerry notes of his choice between Faith and Theresa.

The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special, which will feature an appearance from Gerry as well as his The Golden Bachelor exes and third-place finisher.

"What are you worried they're going to tell?" Live with Kelly & Mark co-host Kelly Ripa asked Gerry during the talk show's November 6 episode.

"I'm really not worried about that at all," Gerry replied.

"The last person to leave [on The Golden Bachelor] will be the person that I have a face to face with that will involve closure, I think, for the both of us."

Gerry added, "And that's the moment I'm most anticipating."

When asked how many women had their hearts broken on the show, Gerry appeared overwhelmed and said, "Oh man, you'd have to ask them."

"With everyone that I sent home," he elaborated, "I know my heart broke a little bit. So, I'm pretty sure theirs did a bit too."

Gerry told The Golden Bachelor cameras that he never expected to fall in love with more than one woman on the show and he found his strong feelings confusing.

"I am terrified," Gerry admitted on the show.

During his emotional breakdown at the Rose Ceremony, Gerry said he felt like he was going to throw up.

"I'm looking at two women, who either one could be my partner for the rest of my life," Gerry lamented in a confessional.

"To send someone home is gut-wrenching. I'm dying inside a little bit, right at this moment. Oh, f-ck!"

Gerry's conversation with his third-place finisher on The Women Tell All is expected to be heart-wrenching.

"I had created something -- only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry tells the woman in a preview. "I'm sorry you went through so much pain."

During his appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.

"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Kelly playfully pointed out to Gerry.

"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.

"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"

"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."

"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.

"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."

