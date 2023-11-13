After an unprecedented hug that lasted nearly 30 seconds and a heart-wrenching conversation in front of a studio audience, Gerry and Faith hugged once again -- but viewers couldn't make out the former couple's exchange.
"In the hug, we still told each other that we loved each other," Gerry, 72, said during a Friday, November 10 appearance on theSherri Shepherd talk show.
"That's just the way it is," he added.
Gerry admitted the emotions that came with seeing Faith again were "incredible" and powerful.
"I know that both Faith and I thought that our parting at the mansion represented no closing for either of us, and so the weeks that went by between that moment and the moment I got to see her again onstage [at The Women Tell All] were agonizing," Gerry shared.
"I was so thrilled to see her. She's just a genuine good heart. She's warm [and] she's loving."
Gerry had sent Faith home in third place after he met her sister, children and grandchildren.
Faith's elimination came as a huge shock to fans because Gerry had actually declared, "I love you," to Faith right in front of her family. Faith, in turn, professed her love as well, and her relatives were convinced that Gerry is her person.
Although Gerry was clearly smitten with the motorcycle and horseback riding brunette beauty, he chose to give roses to Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist instead.
"I knew in my head what I wanted to do [at the Rose Ceremony], but that didn't make executing that decision any easier," Gerry explained toDeadline late last week.
"What you saw on my face and my behavior wasn't indecision by any means. It was the inability to find a way to be the least painful to someone in delivering that news."
Gerry was therefore grateful and relieved to get "some closure" from that romance during The Women Tell All.
"We had expressed feelings for each other, and to have had that relationship end so abruptly is really difficult. I'm sure it was more difficult for her than it was for me, and I had a really hard time with it. So we were able to hug for a long time," Gerry explained.
"We cried together. But I feel like both of us -- we got to a point where we were okay with it."
According to Gerry, there was also a third hug between Gerry and Faith that didn't air on The Women Tell All.
"As she was walking off the stage to leave, I got her attention," Gerry revealed. "This is one of those memories that I'll keep with me, probably, forever. I asked for one more hug, and we, again, hugged for a long time."
And Faith confirmed toGlamour that Gerry had sought her out for another sweet moment before they parted ways at The Women Tell All.
"When I was leaving, he brought me back to hug me one more time. Those are private things but they are just so meaningful. He's just really a true, soulful guy," Faith said.
"And it's what I loved about him from Day 1. He gave me so many gifts and treasures that I will always cherish, so I really feel like I'm going away with so much more than I came in with."
Faith's broken heart and crushed spirit were very apparent onThe Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All. When discussing her romance with Gerry, Faith could barely speak as she choked back tears and cried in her hands.
Faith said she went "all in" with Gerry and getting eliminated "shattered" her. Faith said that when Gerry ousted her, all she could think about was her "poor" family and how sad and disappointed they were going to be for her.
"I'm not going to lie, it hurt because that connection I had was just gone in an instant. I'm thinking how did we go from [the top] to literally nothing?" Faith lamented.
Once Gerry joined Faith onstage with The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, Gerry assured Faith of her hometown visit, "In those moments, I did, I genuinely loved you. I felt like I had built and created something along with you, only to destroy it in a brief moment."
As she cried, Faith told Gerry that he had broken 30 years of walls down.
"You could've walked off with me right then and I'd have been yours for the rest of your life," Faith told Gerry. "I felt that safe, and I never felt that way... I hope someday I can feel that again, but I thank you for it."
Gerry then shared that while he loved Faith, one of the other two women is "right" for him and his lifestyle.
Gerry also apologized for having promised Faith's family that he'd protect her heart -- when he clearly didn't.
But Faith assured Gerry that she didn't feel deceived, nor did she believe he had intentionally broken her heart. Faith also noted how her family still believes Gerry's heart is pure and true.