Gerry and Theresa's engagement aired on The Golden Bachelor's finale on November 30, and they appeared to be the happiest of couples when they got married in a televised special that aired live on ABC on January 4.
"You know, for a while, there were some of the things we read that we bothersome," Gerry admitted during a joint interview with Theresa on a recent episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"But as time goes on, I've realized, 'I'm not going to give other people the power over me to make me unhappy.'"
Gerry elaborated, "I saw online one of those simple little proverbs a week or two ago, and the first slide said, 'Peace.' And the second slide said, 'Allowing people to be wrong about you.' You know what? That's perfect."
Gerry insisted the negative "comments are wrong" and "the assumptions are wrong."
"And some of them are pretty bizarre, quite obviously. They're ridiculous," Gerry said with a laugh.
Theresa also apparently struggled with some of the allegations at first.
"I used to be bothered by them because it's disturbing to hear things about yourself that you know are absolutely not true," Theresa told Kaitlyn, who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season.
"But now I am kind of amused by them. It's their perception of who I am. I don't know. I don't know what to say about it, and that's very telling."
Kaitlyn said many fans probably view Gerry and Theresa as one-dimensional and many media outlets are just looking for clickbait headlines.
Gerry went on to say, "The worst of it is that when my kids read this and they give me grief about it. They said, 'Dad, we didn't know you were a janitor at a YMCA,' and I go, 'I didn't either!'"
Gerry cracked up laughing and noted, "But you know, apparently I was!... It's hilarious!"
Gerry and Theresa also addressed speculation about their relationship being on the rocks in a separate interview with People, which took place before they got married on TV.
"We read some of the things online, and it's really a source of good entertainment for us," Gerry told the magazine.
"But talking constantly about things that come up, whether it's wedding-related or relationship-related or whatever the case may be, has really helped us so much."
And Theresa called it "really interesting to read about yourself online when people really don't know" what's going on.
"But we also don't really have that much time to read things like this," Theresa shared.
"There's so many good messages that we get from very lovely people who say such wonderful things, so I tend to not even see the other stuff."
The couple has clearly overcome adversity and negative chatter since filming The Golden Bachelor.
In regard to allegedly fabricating his "perfect man" pre-The Golden Bachelor dating history, a woman claiming to be one of Gerry's ex-girlfriends told The Hollywood Reporter in November that Gerry had begun dating her about a month after his wife Toni died from a bacterial infection in July 2017.
The woman's allegations contradict Gerry's heartbreaking story on the show of having been a lonely, grieving widower for years after his wife's unexpected passing with little-to-no dating experience.
Other sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Gerry had dated more women leading up to his stint on The Golden Bachelor.
Late last year, Gerry addressed the accusations against him, which included claims he had been shallow and cheap to his former live-in girlfriend, whom he also allegedly body shamed and brutally dumped.
In addition, Gerry admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark that he had allowed The Golden Bachelor producers to convince him to make Theresa think that he was breaking up with her at the Final Rose Ceremony in Costa Rica.
"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it would be horrible to Theresa," Gerry said, referring to his botched "can't live without you" speech.
Theresa added, "It was so mean!"
Theresa also opened up about how watching Gerry devastate Leslie Fhima in second place on The Golden Bachelor was "a really difficult moment" for her given the women had become good friends during filming.
"I cried my eyes out that night," Theresa confessed.
And according to insiders who spoke to the National Enquirer in December, Theresa's friends have been telling her to "think twice" before walking down the aisle to Gerry.
"[Theresa] wants a prenup," a source said. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now -- unless the cameras are on."
"She wants to stick it out," the source continued, "though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons."