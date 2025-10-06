The Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner has announced he's engaged to his girlfriend, Lana Sutton, just over a year after finalizing his divorce from Theresa Nist.

Gerry, 74, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Lana on Friday.

"We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said 'YES'. I Love this woman," Gerry captioned a carousel of photos of the happy couple.

The photos featured Gerry and Lana enjoying time together at a beach while the bride-to-be was showing off her round-cut diamond ring with small diamonds on the band.

Gerry and Lana recently traveled to Toronto for a vacation.

Gerry told People in April that he and Lana were trying to enjoy a trip somewhere new "pretty much every weekend" since they started dating in March.

One year after filing for divorce from Theresa, his The Golden Bachelor winner, in April 2024, Gerry went public with a new romance and also made it Instagram official.

Gerry seemed smitten with Lana, a retired school teacher in her 50s whom he had met on Facebook.

But before Gerry introduced Lana to the world, he reached out to Theresa to tell her first.

Theresa recalled being nothing but supportive of Gerry finding love again, especially since he's living with an incurable cancer.

Theresa, for her part, revealed in late August that she was still single.

"There was something, but it wasn't for me, so I'm not [dating anyone]," Theresa said.
"And actually, right now, I'm not really actively looking. If it happens, it happens. I'm very at peace with my life; I'm happier now than I've ever been."

Although Theresa and Gerry both didn't find The One on The Golden Bachelor, they've gushed about how the show enriched their lives and was such a fulfilling experience.

Gerry starred on The Golden Bachelor after the death of his late wife Toni Turner, and he ultimately proposed marriage to Theresa during his season finale that aired in late 2023.

Gerry and Theresa quickly got married in January 2024 for a televised wedding special on ABC.

But Gerry announced his split from Theresa and filed for divorce in April 2024, explaining that the distance between them was an issue. Their divorce was finalized two months later in June of last year.

At the time, the pair said distance played a major role in the demise of their relationship because Gerry wanted to stay close to his family in Indiana while Theresa wanted to continue her finance job in New Jersey.

Gerry later suggested that his cancer diagnosis was a big factor in his relationship with Theresa failing.

(Gerry was diagnosed with a bone marrow cancer called Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia while they were still together).

"The importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority... [When] you regroup and you realize what's important to you, that's where you start to move forward," Gerry previously told People when justifying his divorce from Theresa.

"And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa's as well."

But Theresa insisted this past spring that long-distance was essentially an excuse and Gerry's cancer definitely had nothing to do with their breakup.

"That was never a discussion. I was quite surprised to read that... It was not at all my reason," Theresa told Us Weekly in April.

"I would've stuck with him through thick. My husband of 42 years, Billy, was sick for the last five years of his life and I stayed with him and took care of him. He said, 'It weighed heavily into my decision,' I think, and, 'I would imagine into Theresa's too.'"

Theresa, however, declined to reveal what actually went wrong with her relationship with Gerry.

"I don't know if I'll ever say what the reason was for me," Theresa noted.

"But I will say that it's really hard to know somebody in that amount of time. The amount of time that I was with him was what you saw on TV. There was no other casual interaction, like, there might be on Bachelor in Paradise."

The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos, meanwhile, praised Gerry and Theresa for not dragging out their marriage.

"They knew where their hearts were and they both stepped away, and good for Gerry. He found somebody," Joan noted.

Joan added that Gerry was "really cute" when talking about how he fell in "love at first sight" with his new girlfriend.

"I felt that sense that he really needed somebody in his life that he wanted to love again. And he had a lot of love to give. I think he dove into this really quickly, but I think it's a great relationship from what I can tell," Joan shared.

"She's phenomenal. They talked about really important things, his [incurable bone marrow] cancer. And she is all onboard and she's like, 'Whatever years I have with you are perfect.' They've talked really long-term."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

