At the time, the pair said distance played a major role in the demise of their relationship because Gerry wanted to stay close to his family in Indiana while Theresa wanted to continue her finance job in New Jersey.
Gerry later suggested that his cancer diagnosis was a big factor in his relationship with Theresa failing.
"The importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority... [When] you regroup and you realize what's important to you, that's where you start to move forward," Gerry previously told People when justifying his divorce from Theresa.
"That was never a discussion. I was quite surprised to read that... It was not at all my reason," Theresa told Us Weekly in April.
"I would've stuck with him through thick. My husband of 42 years, Billy, was sick for the last five years of his life and I stayed with him and took care of him. He said, 'It weighed heavily into my decision,' I think, and, 'I would imagine into Theresa's too.'"
Theresa, however, declined to reveal what actually went wrong with her relationship with Gerry.
"I don't know if I'll ever say what the reason was for me," Theresa noted.
"But I will say that it's really hard to know somebody in that amount of time. The amount of time that I was with him was what you saw on TV. There was no other casual interaction, like, there might be on Bachelor in Paradise."
"They knew where their hearts were and they both stepped away, and good for Gerry. He found somebody," Joan noted.
Joan added that Gerry was "really cute" when talking about how he fell in "love at first sight" with his new girlfriend.
"I felt that sense that he really needed somebody in his life that he wanted to love again. And he had a lot of love to give. I think he dove into this really quickly, but I think it's a great relationship from what I can tell," Joan shared.
"She's phenomenal. They talked about really important things, his [incurable bone marrow] cancer. And she is all onboard and she's like, 'Whatever years I have with you are perfect.' They've talked really long-term."