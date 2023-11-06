Gerry directly told Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, and Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, he was in love with them while visiting their hometowns and meeting their families.
And while he didn't tell it to her, The Golden Bachelor star also repeatedly told the cameras he was in love with Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, after his hometown visit with her.
During a Monday appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark however, Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.
"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Live co-host Kelly Ripa told Gerry.
"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.
"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"
"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."
"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.
"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."
Multiple love proclamations have proven to be perilous to prior The Bachelor stars and damaged their post-show relationship with their winning bachelorette -- most memorably with former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins.
After The Bachelor's Season 20 finale aired in March 2016, Ben and Lauren could finally go public with their engagement. But instead of earning support from fans and the media, Lauren and Ben were bombarded with questions about Ben's love for JoJo.
"I don't think I've ever talked about how hurtful that was," Lauren told People magazine.
Lauren received Ben's final rose and an engagement ring, but she had worried part of his heart still belonged to JoJo.
"I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward from it," Lauren said.
"But because I wanted to move forward from it, I don't think I ever really opened up about how hard that was just in terms of, like, I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn't told everything that had happened."
Lauren apparently felt blindsided by how torn Ben's heart really was prior to getting engaged. She said JoJo, on the other hand, had received a warning from Ben about his feelings at the time of filming.
"I know that JoJo was told what had happened. I almost felt a little bit betrayed," Lauren explained. "That was really hard, but we moved forward from that."
According to Lauren, seeing Ben's multiple love proclamations finally air on ABC months after filming had ended also compounded the issue for her.
"When The Bachelor aired, reliving that months later wasn't ideal either," Lauren told People.
"I was still like, 'We're going to move forward from this,' but then the press, that's what everybody wanted to talk about. I've never shared with anyone, except for Ben, how hurtful that situation was and how hard it is to continually talk about it over and over again when you're trying to start a life with someone."
After Ben's The Bachelor edition aired on television, JoJo went on to star on The Bachelorette, and talk of her strong relationship with Ben didn't subside for weeks.
JoJo vented about how much Ben had hurt her, and she gushed about how she wanted a man similar to him.