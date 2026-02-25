"There have been many great days over the last 12 months traveling, bonding families, building a loving and fun relationship with Lana," Gerry posted photos of the couple standing in front of their new blue house.
"But yesterday was one of the very best. Finding our perfect home was an arduous journey. So gratifying to close on our new home together."
Many Bachelor Nation alums congratulated the happy couple in the comments.
Gerry, however, ultimately chose to go through with the live televised wedding on ABC, and then he and Theresa announced their decision to divorce in April 2024.
At the time, the pair said distance played a major role in the demise of their relationship because Gerry wanted to stay close to his family in Indiana while Theresa wanted to continue her finance job in New Jersey.
Once Theresa found out about Gerry's "trapped" comments, she told Us Weekly in an October 2025 statement, "It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped."
"I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times. And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones," she added.
Gerry claimed Theresa wasn't willing to quit her finance job in New Jersey for him -- when she had allegedly promised she would -- and that she wasn't interested in physical intimacy.
While Theresa tried to take the high road and not reveal specifics about her failed marriage for months, she eventually cracked.
Theresa shared in November 2025 on the "Dear Shandy" podcast, "Overall, Gerry called me names. He criticized me. He put me down. At one point, he said, 'I don't want to hear your opinion. I don't want to hear if you have any other ideas.'"
Theresa alleged there were "so many incidents" of Gerry "having a temper" and "getting mad at things" that she did. She also claimed that he called her "an East coast snob" and once joked about wanting to kill her.