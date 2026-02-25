Former The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has taken the next step in his relationship with fiancee Lana Sutton.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gerry announced on Instagram this past weekend that he and Lana have bought a home together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"There have been many great days over the last 12 months traveling, bonding families, building a loving and fun relationship with Lana," Gerry posted photos of the couple standing in front of their new blue house.

"But yesterday was one of the very best. Finding our perfect home was an arduous journey. So gratifying to close on our new home together."

Many Bachelor Nation alums congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

Joan Vassos wrote, "Wow! So happy for you both," and Kathy Swarts commented, "Congrats to you both!!!"

Susan Noles chimed in, "So happy 4 u both."

And The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer gushed, "Congrats you two!!!!"

Gerry began dating Lana, a retired Indiana school teacher in her 50s whom he had met on Facebook, in March 2025, and he went public with their romance one month later.

Gerry announced his engagement to Lana in October 2025, just over a year after finalizing his divorce from his The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist.

"We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said 'YES'. I Love this woman," Gerry captioned a carousel of photos of the happy couple at the time.

In his memoir titled Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, Gerry admitted he had vented to Faith the night before his January 4, 2024 wedding that he felt "trapped" into marrying Theresa and it was the "wrong" thing to do.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Gerry, however, ultimately chose to go through with the live televised wedding on ABC, and then he and Theresa announced their decision to divorce in April 2024.

At the time, the pair said distance played a major role in the demise of their relationship because Gerry wanted to stay close to his family in Indiana while Theresa wanted to continue her finance job in New Jersey.

Once Theresa found out about Gerry's "trapped" comments, she told Us Weekly in an October 2025 statement, "It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped."

"I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times. And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones," she added.

Gerry also repeatedly slammed Theresa and blamed her for their failed relationship in his book.

Gerry claimed Theresa wasn't willing to quit her finance job in New Jersey for him -- when she had allegedly promised she would -- and that she wasn't interested in physical intimacy.

While Theresa tried to take the high road and not reveal specifics about her failed marriage for months, she eventually cracked.

ADVERTISEMENT
Theresa shared in November 2025 on the "Dear Shandy" podcast, "Overall, Gerry called me names. He criticized me. He put me down. At one point, he said, 'I don't want to hear your opinion. I don't want to hear if you have any other ideas.'"

Theresa alleged there were "so many incidents" of Gerry "having a temper" and "getting mad at things" that she did. She also claimed that he called her "an East coast snob" and once joked about wanting to kill her.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE GOLDEN BACHELOR NEWS