has revealed the bachelorettes -- including alum Matt James ' mother, Patty James -- who will be competing to win Gerry Turner's heart on the ABC show this fall.ABC has announced the 22 women, ages 60 through 75, who will be competing for Gerry's final rose on when it premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8PM ET/PT.These accomplished "golden" ladies will be taking time away from their established lives at home -- and their family, friends and children -- to hopefully rediscover love and maybe even learn something new about themselves."The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities," ABC teased of the new spinoff."In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?Matt's mother Patty appeared on 's 25th season and has a very close relationship with her son, who is still happily dating his winner Rachael Kirkconnell . Matt was estranged from his "absent" father, Manny James, growing up after infidelity led to his parents' divorce.Rumors have swirled about Patty's participation for weeks now, but neither Matt or Rachael would confirm her casting in media interviews they had conducted earlier this summer.When debuts on ABC, viewers will watch Gerry's journey to find love -- for the second time in his life -- take off.And based on ABC's video introduction of the bachelorettes, they appear ready to dive in, be vulnerable, and give dating on television a shot."I've been ready for a long time!" jokes Leslie, 64.Christina, 73, boasts, "People have a mental picture about what a 73-year-old person is and what they look like, which is not me."Faith, 60, says, "It's important for us to realize in these golden years that we have a lot of life to live."Susan, 66, claims her heart "is wide open," and Natascha, 60, advises senior men and women out there to "live life out loud."Natascha adds, "Age is just a number and not a limitation!"Jeanie, 65, insists, "We're still fun and we have a lot of zest for life!"And April, 65, jokes with the cameras, "I don't watch anything with old people on it because I don't want to get old... I do believe in love, and I also believe that it's magical and mystical, and I'm open."Many women in cast were married for many years -- if not decades -- and they admit they don't want to be alone anymore.Several of the bachelorettes share in the promo video how they enjoy traveling, dancing, exercising, playing Pickleball and even kayaking! They also give Gerry's celebrity crush, Helen Mirren , a run for her money in the looks department.Gerry will have some tough decisions to make, but he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.Below is the list of 22 bachelorettes who will appear on , but click on thelink below to also see photos of all the women!- Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, NJ- April Kirkwood, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, FL- Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, CA- Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, CA- Ellen Goltzer, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, FL- Faith Martin, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, WA- Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, TN- Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD- Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, TX- Leslie Fhima, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN- Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, NJ- Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, CA- Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, VA- Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York, NY- Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, IL- Patty James, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, NC- Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, CT- Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, WI- Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, GA- Susan Noles, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, PA- Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, CA- Theresa Nist, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ

