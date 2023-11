Disney/John Fleenor

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/15/2023



star Gerry Turner has addressed recent social media speculation that he's a recovering alcoholic.Many viewers noticed Gerry toasted with orange juice on Night 1 of his journey and continued to drink juice or lemonade occasionally throughout the season.Rumors therefore began to swirl online that Gerry may have struggled with alcohol abuse and is sober now.But Gerry put the speculation to rest when talking about how haters and trolls don't bother him during an interview with his local Indianapolis Star newspaper."I love finding the marginal negative, questionable comments. They are the best entertainment. I love it," Gerry shared."And the one I think I like the most is when on the show, I had a glass of orange juice. And they said, 'Oh, look, he's a recovering alcoholic.'"Gerry, however, confirmed that he does, in fact, drink alcohol and viewers had spotted him enjoying a screwdriver drink early in his season."It's like, no, there's vodka in there," star revealed.Gerry apparently asked for a screwdriver on Night 1 because he couldn't have his favorite go-to alcoholic beverage, vodka and cranberry."The only reason [the drink] isn't my normal drink is because I had temporary caps on my teeth, and the dentist said you can't drink cranberry juice because it will stain those temporary caps," Gerry said.concluded, "So there's this stuff going on and somebody reads into it that I'm an alcoholic. It cracks me up. Those things are really funny."While Gerry has to deal with some gossip, he told the newspaper that he's "happier today" than he was prior to filming ."There's so much more opportunity and I've gotten to know so many great people," Gerry gushed."I've had great experiences; and my family has had great experiences along with me that they would have never been afforded. So there's so many positive things. I was able to be a presenter at the CMA Awards. My daughter got to go with me."Gerry was also excited to be able to travel to Costa Rica with his Final 2 bachelorettes: Leslie Fhima , a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, and Theresa Nist , a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ.Gerry shared how his daughters and granddaughters were able to accompany him on that trip.And Gerry admitted that it feels great to have fans and people around the world who are in his corner."It's just really fun because everybody's joining in the joy of it," Gerry said."And I wouldn't give that up to the world. It's not just for me, it's for everybody, finding their own piece of happiness with it."Gerry's appearance on the show has also excited the people in his Hudson community in Indiana."I've already gotten texts from friends who are going to go to the local bar and grill on Thursday and they want to know if I'll be there finally," Gerry told the newspaper."We're in the seventh week and I've yet to make it to a watch party with my lake friends."The 72-year-old retired restaurateur continued, "I've made it to one with my family and I've made it to pickleball and I've made it to another charity. But this will be the first one that I get with the group of people on the lake."On 's upcoming November 16 episode, Gerry will be embarking on his overnight Fantasy Suite dates with Leslie and Theresa.Gerry has already confessed that he's "in love" with both women, and he already told Leslie to her face that he loves her. Gerry, however, has yet to profess those three little words to Theresa.In a preview of what's to come, Gerry looks at an engagement ring and acknowledges her could "make the wrong choice."Gerry laments to host Jesse Palmer, "This just isn't worth all of it. I had a good person and broke their heart. The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life was when my wife [Toni] passed away, and this is a [gosh darn] close second."After taking a break on Thanksgiving, 's finale is set to air on Thursday, November 30 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Interested in more news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group