The Golden Bachelor viewers watched Gerry eliminate Ellen Goltzer, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, FL; Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, GA; and Susan Noles, a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, PA, during the show's November 26 episode.
And then on the latest broadcast that aired on November 2, Gerry determined that he was in love with more than one woman.
Gerry directly told Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, WA, and Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, MN, he was in love with them while visiting their hometowns and meeting their families.
And while he didn't say those three little words to her, The Golden Bachelor star also repeatedly told the cameras he was also in love with Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ, after his hometown visit with her.
"I came here on this journey hoping to find love, and I have," Gerry told the cameras after his week of hometown dates.
"But I did not expect to find it in more than one person, and those are hard words to say. And now, I'm just realizing I don't know how to reconcile these strong feelings I'm having for each of these three women. I'm very confused! I am terrified."
Gerry therefore found the decision at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony to be excruciating. After all, the women's children and grandchildren were now involved in the process.
Gerry handed out one rose to Leslie, but then he broke down crying and started cursing in frustration.
"I'm going to throw up. I'm looking at two women, who either one could be my partner for the rest of my life," Gerry lamented in a confessional before handing out his second rose.
"To send someone home is gut-wrenching. I'm dying inside a little bit, right at this moment. Oh, f-ck!"
In a preview for the upcoming episode airing Thursday, November 9, Gerry tells The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he's going to do at the Rose Ceremony.
The Rose Ceremony's conclusion will lead into The Women Tell All special with an appearance from Gerry and most of viewers' fan-favorite bachelorettes from this season.
Gerry's third-place finisher will also apparently join The Golden Bachelor star onstage for an emotional conversation.
"I had created something -- only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry says. "I'm sorry you went through so much pain."
During a Monday appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Gerry appeared to do his best to spin his multiple love proclamations in a way to minimize their potential damage to his post-show relationship with the bachelorette he ultimately gave his final rose to and picked as his winner.
"You did this thing that we've watched so many Bachelors before you do, you dropped the L-word on more than one woman," Live co-host Kelly Ripa told Gerry.
"See, there's a certain Bachelor tradition that you need to keep alive with every season. And 'stepping in a bucket' is one of them, and that's it," Gerry joked back.
"What happened?" Kelly asked. "[Did you] just get carried away, or did you actually fall in love with more than one woman?"
"No, I think it's fair to say that I actually fell in love with those women," Gerry replied. "But that's not the same as realizing that one of the three of them -- by the end of the journey -- is the one person that you can't live without."
"With each of those women, they had such wonderful personalities, they were each different and unique in their own way," he continued.
"And to love them, I can openly admit to that. But I also know that there was also only one -- by the end of it -- clearly, that is the one I could not live without."
Carbone, however, has yet to learn who Gerry picked as his winner and if The Golden Bachelor star got engaged.
"A lot of you have been asking where is your Golden Bachelor finale spoiler," Carbone said during the October 31 episode of his "Reality Steve Daily" podcast.
"I do not have it yet, and I can tell you over the last two months since I gave you the Final 2... I just haven't been able to find out who he chose."
According to Carbone, he has actually heard conflicting claims about who Gerry ended up picking as his The Golden Bachelor winner.
"I can tell you this, since filming ended I have heard both of them," he explained on his podcast.
"So clearly he didn't choose two people. But people have said, 'Oh, I heard this, I heard he picked Leslie,' and 'Oh, I heard he picked Theresa.' So you know, I don't have it yet."
Carbone also acknowledged that, at this point, he may very well not learn who Gerry ended up picking as his final winning bachelorette before The Golden Bachelor's finale airs on November 30 on ABC.
"I don't know if I will [learn the winner] before the finale," he said. "Hopefully I will. But that's where I'm at and what I've heard with that."
When ABC released the biographical details of all of the women competing on Gerry's season before it debuted, it had teased that Leslie is a former professional figure skater who loves to dance and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. She also enjoys spending time with her Aussiedoodle, Billie.
Leslie, a mom of three kids and grandmother of three, has run 10 marathons in her life, and she's looking for a running buddy as well as "a real man" who will enhance her life.
Theresa is a gorgeous catch who has a huge heart, according to ABC, and she's very close with her children and grandchildren.
Theresa describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. She hopes to meet her best friend, someone who will appreciate the little things with her.
Theresa also enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.
Gerry has said he's ready to find The One after losing his high school sweetheart and late wife, Toni, to complications from a bacterial infection in 2017.
The pair had been married for 43 years and welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, together. Gerry also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, and lives on a beautiful lake in Indiana.
Gerry told TV Insider that getting engaged for the second time is "a very realistic possibility," adding, "The clock ticks a lot faster than when you're 20. If I'm going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don't want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on. "